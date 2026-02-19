Richard E. Engler, Ph.D., to Speak on TSCA New Chemicals Challenges and Opportunities at GlobalChem 2026

Richard E. Engler, Ph.D., to present at GlobalChem.

Dr. Engler will discuss EPA’s New Chemicals Program and how companies are aligning innovation with EPA’s evolving risk-based framework.

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, February 19, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Richard E. Engler, Ph.D. , Director of Chemistry with Bergeson & Campbell, P.C. (B&C), will present during the GlobalChem 2026 “TSCA New Chemicals: Trends, Challenges, and Opportunities” session, 1:00 p.m. – 2:00 p.m. on February 23, 2026. Dr. Engler will be joined by Shari Barash, Director of the New Chemicals Division, Office of Pollution Prevention and Toxics (OPPT), U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), and Caroline Tuckhorn, Associate Director, Chemical Management, American Chemistry Council (ACC), to discuss EPA’s New Chemicals Program, including trends in Section 5(e) orders and significant new use rules (SNUR), premanufacture notification (PMN) review practices, strategies for navigating regulatory hurdles, and how companies are aligning innovation with EPA’s evolving risk-based framework. B&C is proud to be a co-sponsor of GlobalChem 2026. This three-day event, occurring February 22-24, 2026, in Washington D.C., offers authoritative speakers, in-depth sessions, and a chance to meet and reconnect with industry peers and key government representatives.Dr. Engler is a 17-year veteran of EPA and is one of the most widely recognized experts on the Toxic Substances Control Act (TSCA), with over 25 years’ experience engaged in interpretation and implementation of this complicated yet foundational law for American innovation and productivity. He participated in thousands of TSCA substance reviews at EPA, as well as pre-notice and post-review meetings with submitters to resolve complex or difficult cases, and he draws upon all of this invaluable experience to assist B&C clients as they develop and commercialize novel chemistries. Dr. Engler writes and speaks frequently about the opportunities for industry to use TSCA to its competitive advantage and the challenges newer chemicals and technologies sometimes present under TSCA regulations. His ability to communicate clearly TSCA’s intricacies and implications make him a highly sought presenter for trade group, scientific society, and industry and product association meetings and events.Bergeson & Campbell, P.C. is a Washington, D.C. law firm focusing on conventional, biobased, and nanoscale industrial, agricultural, and specialty chemical product approval and regulation, product defense, and associated business issues.We hope to see you at GlobalChem, and at our booth in the exhibit hall. For more information and to register, visit the GlobalChem 2026 website ( https://www.americanchemistry.com/about-acc/conferences-events/globalchem ).

