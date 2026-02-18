Whittier Street Health Center to Honor State Street Chairman and CEO Ronald P. O’Hanley at Annual Fundraising Gala

State Street Chairman and CEO Ronald P. O’Hanley

BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, February 18, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Whittier Street Health Center , a community health center with a mission to serve as a center of excellence that provides high quality and accessible health care and social services that achieve health equity, social justice, and the economic well-being of a diverse patient population, is proud to present a Toast of Ron O’Hanley, chairman and CEO of State Street, to be held on Thursday, April 9, at the Hilton Boston Park Plaza Hotel.This signature fundraising event honors exceptional business leaders and philanthropists whose values align with Whittier’s mission, combining heartfelt appreciation with playful humor. The gala raises critical funds to ensure that all patients – regardless of income, insurance status or background – receives high-quality medical care and social services.A global investment leader at State Street, O’Hanley uses his business and civic leadership to build connections across the private sector, government, and nonprofit organizations in support of resilient, engaged communities across the Greater Boston region. Guided by the view that long‑term economic strength depends on not only infrastructure and innovation, but also the health and well‑being of local communities, his work supports the institutions and partnerships that help Boston thrive.O’Hanley joined State Street in 2015 following senior leadership roles at Fidelity Investments, BNY Mellon Asset Management, and McKinsey & Company. He serves on the boards of Unum Corp., ABL Space Systems, the Federal Reserve Bank of Boston, and Beth Israel Lahey Health. He also serves on several industry and not-for-profit boards, including the Institute of International Finance, the U.S.-Kuwait Business Council, the Massachusetts Competitive Partnership, Syracuse University, the Naval War College Foundation, IYRS School of Technology and Trades, The Ireland Funds, FIFA Boston 26, and WBUR.A graduate of Syracuse University’s Maxwell School with a Bachelor of Arts degree in political science, O’Hanley earned his Master of Business Administration from Harvard Business School.“Whittier Street Health Center shows what is possible when health care is rooted in community,” said O’Hanley. “By delivering comprehensive, compassionate care and meeting people where they are, Whittier improves health outcomes and provides vital services that families and communities across Boston rely on. I am honored to support an organization with such a deep commitment to the people it serves.”“Ron’s leadership reflects a clear understanding that lasting impact is achieved through sustained action,” said Frederica Williams, president and CEO of Whittier Street Health Center. “We are honored to recognize a leader whose work makes a meaningful difference for our communities. Please join us on April 9th for an evening of impact, inspiration, and celebration.” For more information, including tickets or sponsorship opportunities, please contact events@wshc.org or call 617-989-3220. The gala will begin with a 5:30-6:30 p.m. reception, followed by dinner and the toast from 6:30- 9 p.m.About Whittier Street Health CenterWhittier Street Health Center is an independently licensed community health care center with a mission of providing high quality, reliable and accessible primary healthcare for diverse populations while promoting wellness and eliminating health and social disparities. A champion of equitable access to high quality, patient-focused care, social justice and economic equity, Whittier Street Health Center is accredited by The Joint Commission (TJC), certified by the National Committee for Quality Assurance (NCQA) as a Patient-Centered Medical Home, and recognized by the NCQA for its Behavioral Health Integration. Through its locations in Roxbury and North Dorchester, and its Mobile Health Van program, Whittier Street Health Center serves more than 30,000 patients and 20,000 community outreach visits annually; its ethnically and racially diverse patient base is primarily made up of individuals from Roxbury, Dorchester, Jamaica Plain, the South End and greater Boston. Approximately 36% of Whittier’s patients are uninsured. Whittier Street Health Center provides a comprehensive array of 40 healthcare programs and services designed to meet the primary health care, behavioral health, and social needs of the community. For more information, please visit www.wshc.org as well as Facebook ( www.facebook.com/WhittierStreetHealthCenter ), Twitter (@Whittier_Boston), or LinkedIn ( https://www.linkedin.com/company/whittier-street-health-center ), or call 617-989-3221.

