Midnight Blue Technology Services Named to Prestigious 2026 CRN MSP 500 List

PITTSBURGH, PA, UNITED STATES, February 19, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Midnight Blue Technology Services , a Pittsburgh-based managed IT provider, announced today that it has been named by CRN, a brand of The Channel Company, to the Managed Service Provider (MSP) 500 list in the Pioneer 250 category for 2026.CRN's annual MSP 500 list recognizes leading managed service providers across North America that deliver innovative services designed to enhance operational performance, strengthen cybersecurity, and maximize the return on technology investments."The companies on our 2026 MSP 500 list are redefining what exceptional managed services look like, helping organizations of every size stay agile, maximize their IT investments and scale with confidence," said Jennifer Follett, VP of U.S. Content and Executive Editor, CRN, The Channel Company. "These are the innovators who stay ahead of customer needs and deliver transformative services that free businesses to focus on what they do best and accelerate their success."Midnight Blue Technology Services was selected for its human-centered approach to managed IT, which combines fanatical customer service with strategic technology guidance. With over two decades of experience, Midnight Blue has built a reputation for delivering fast, reliable, and people-first IT support to professional service firms. The company's proactive, all-inclusive support model helps small to mid-sized businesses scale securely and efficiently."The landscape of IT is always changing, but our commitment to a human-first approach remains constant," said Larry Schwartz, Founder and CEO of Midnight Blue Technology Services. "At Midnight Blue, we believe that the best technology solutions are the ones that empower people. This recognition on the CRN MSP 500 list is a testament to our team's fanatical dedication to providing strategic, secure, and people-centric IT support. We're not just managing technology; we're building relationships and helping our clients thrive."The CRN MSP 500 list highlights organizations that are driving measurable impact within the IT channel. These MSPs enable businesses to navigate evolving technology challenges while maintaining agility and fiscal responsibility.The 2026 CRN MSP 500 list is featured online at crn.com/msp500.

