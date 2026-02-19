Satellite Tank Monitoring Company One-Tank Selected for Rocky Mountain Propane Education Home 

One-Tank will power satellite tank monitoring for a Utah propane demo home, showcasing reliable, remote monitoring without cellular or grid dependence.

ST. PETERS, MO, UNITED STATES, February 18, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- One-Tank has been selected as the satellite tank monitoring provider for a new propane education and demonstration home in Garden City, Utah, located along the Utah, Idaho, and Wyoming border on the shores of Bear Lake.The project is facilitated by the Rocky Mountain Propane Association and is designed to educate consumers, builders, realtors, developers, plumbers, HVAC contractors, and the surrounding community on the role propane plays in delivering reliable, resilient energy in rural and resort communities.Often called the “Caribbean of the Rockies” for its blue green waters, the Bear Lake region is fully served by propane and does not have access to natural gas. The demonstration home highlights how propane supports energy security, local choice, and environmental preservation in an area where proposals for natural gas infrastructure would require significant disruption to protected wilderness.The home was built with funding from the Rocky Mountain Propane Education and Research Council and the Rocky Mountain Propane Association, along with donations from industry vendors.One-Tank was chosen as the propane tank monitoring provider for the trial to showcase how modern, satellite based tank monitoring supports safe, efficient, and dependable propane delivery in remote and infrastructure limited areas. The installation will demonstrate how marketers can remotely monitor tank levels without relying on cellular networks or local power systems.“Our mission is simple: make propane monitoring work anywhere,” said Director Brian Humphrey. “This home is a perfect example of that in action.”About One-TankOne-Tank provides propane marketers with a reliable, cost-effective way to remotely monitor customer tanks. The company’s flagship Pulse Monitoring System uses satellite technology to deliver continuous tank-level data, even in areas where cellular coverage is unreliable or unavailable. Designed for safety, efficiency, and long-term value, One-Tank’s solution helps propane providers prevent runouts, reduce delivery costs, and operate with greater confidence across their entire service area.About the Rocky Mountain Propane Association:The Rocky Mountain Propane Association (RMPA) is a regional trade association representing propane marketers, suppliers, and industry partners across Utah, Idaho, Wyoming, and Montana. RMPA works to promote propane safety, training, consumer education, and energy advocacy while supporting the role of propane as a clean, reliable, and resilient energy source for homes, businesses, agriculture, and rural communities. Through training programs, public outreach initiatives, and collaborative industry projects, such as the Propane Education and Demonstration Home, RMPA is committed to advancing innovative propane solutions that strengthen energy security and consumer choice throughout the Rocky Mountain region.

