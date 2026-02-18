Thousands to Participate in 2nd Annual ‘Shabbat for Israel’ Celebrating Israel’s Independence Day

Shabbat for Israel

Israel supporters across the U.S and world will open their homes and synagogues on April 24 to host Shabbat dinners in celebration of Israel's Independence Day.

Supporting the land and people of Israel means showing up in tangible ways. When people gather across generations to talk about our homeland, they’re ensuring that commitment doesn’t fade.”” — Event Co-chair David Peskin

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, February 18, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Thousands of individuals across the United States, Canada, Australia, Israel, and around the world will unite at private residences, synagogues, and community centers on April 24, 2026, for “Shabbat for Israel,” a coordinated series of intimate Shabbat dinners hosted in honor of Yom Ha’atzmaut, Israel’s Independence Day.Spearheaded by Jewish National Fund-USA and chaired by philanthropists Sara Cannon, David Peskin, and Alyssa Russo, what began in 2025 as a nationwide effort to unite Zionists through a unified Friday night Shabbat dinner has evolved into a worldwide movement connecting supporters of Israel everywhere.“Shabbat is a deeply cherished universal tradition that has been central to Jewish faith, family, and continuity for thousands of years,” said Event Co-chair Sara Cannon. “Whether you are hosting five or 50 guests, your Shabbat for Israel dinner will inspire and strengthen our collective unity for Israel and our community's bond. Don’t miss this incredible opportunity to participate in this global celebration of heritage and hope.”How it Works:Anyone can host a Shabbat for Israel, and there is no cost to sign up. Simply register at jnf.org/shabbatforisrael, prepare a meal or opt for a potluck-style spread, and share your love of the land and people of Israel by inviting friends, family, and community members to your table.Hosts who register by March 5, 2026, will receive a complimentary Shabbat for Israel Box featuring products from small Israeli businesses, including beautiful candle holders, a Shabbat for Israel toolkit, exclusive recipes, and more to help bring the evening to life.“For many, supporting the land and people means showing up in ways that feel tangible,” said Event Co-chair David Peskin. “When people gather across generations to talk about the land and the people connected to it, they’re helping ensure that commitment doesn’t fade.”Exciting Pre-Shabbat for Israel Virtual EventsHosts and guests are also encouraged to participate in several exciting pre-Shabbat experiences, including “At My Shabbat Table With Lisa Edelstein,” a webinar featuring acclaimed actress and star of House, Girlfriends' Guide to Divorce & The Kominsky Method, Lisa Edelstein, a virtual cooking demonstration with Chef Lior Lev Sercarz, the Co-founder and Chief Culinary Officer of the Galilee Culinary Institute by JNF, and a Shabbat box unboxing and prep workshop for hosts. The recipes, toolkit, and webinar recordings will also be available to those who register after the Shabbat Box deadline has passed.“We are truly honored that Lisa Edelstein will be sharing her voice with our community ahead of Shabbat for Israel,” said Event Co-chair Alyssa Russo. “Her thoughtfulness, authenticity, and personal connection to Shabbat will bring something deeply meaningful to both hosts and guests.”For more information or to host a Shabbat for Israel, visit shabbatforisrael.jnf.org or email shabbatforisrael@jnf.org.

