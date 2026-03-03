Structured Note Investors Recover $1.28M FINRA Award Against Fidelity

Investment Fraud Lawyers - Haselkorn & Thibaut

Haselkorn & Thibaut wins $1.28M FINRA award against Fidelity over structured note losses, intensifying its investigation into Vora Wealth Management strategies.

PALM BEACH , FL, UNITED STATES, March 3, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Haselkorn & Thibaut (InvestmentFraudLawyers.com) , a national investment fraud law firm, has announced a FINRA arbitration award totaling over $1.28 million in compensatory damages against Fidelity Brokerage Services LLC in a consolidated matter involving structured note investment products.The award stems from the firm's representation of investors who suffered losses in structured note transactions connected to an investment strategy through Vora Wealth Management, PLLC and its sole owner, Dharmesh Vora (CRD# 2629494). In the consolidated proceedings of FINRA Case Nos. 24-00571 and 23-03560, an all-public arbitration panel in Phoenix, Arizona, found Fidelity Brokerage Services LLC liable for compensatory damages. Claims brought on behalf of several investor accounts—including IRAs—alleged negligence, professional negligence, breach of fiduciary duty, and violations of securities industry rules.The dispute centered on investment losses arising from structured products and structured note transactions executed by Fidelity Brokerage Services LLC and permitted in Fidelity Brokerage Services LLC retail customer accounts. After 14 hearing sessions, the panel awarded a combined $1,287,865.00 in compensatory damages.“This award is a testament to the hard work of our legal team and our commitment to seeking justice for retail investors,” said Matthew Thibaut, Partner at Haselkorn & Thibaut. “Structured notes can trigger additional steps because they sometimes include embedded options that carry risks similar to options and are not easily understood by even experienced retail investors, and the losses can be catastrophic for retirees or other risk-averse investors.”Ongoing Complaints and Legal RecourseHaselkorn & Thibaut is currently handling numerous active FINRA arbitrations and complaints involving similar issues.“The scale of the losses in some of these matters, especially for retirees, is heartbreaking,” added Thibaut. “Our firm is dedicated to helping these individuals navigate the recovery process and hold those responsible for the mistakes or failures accountable.”About Haselkorn & ThibautHaselkorn & Thibaut (InvestmentFraudLawyers.com) is a premier national investment fraud law firm with over 50 years of experience and a 98% success rate. The firm specializes in representing investors in disputes involving unsuitable recommendations, failure to supervise, and securities misconduct.Haselkorn & Thibaut represents clients nationwide on a No Recovery, No Fee basis, ensuring that victims of financial fraud have access to top-tier legal representation without upfront costs.Contact Information (Nationwide)Main Phone: +1 888-885-7162Office Locations by Appointment:• Florida (Main Office): 790 Juno Ocean Walk, Suite 501-C, Juno Beach, FL 33408• Arizona: Phoenix, AZ• New York: New York, NY• North Carolina: Cary, NC• Texas: Houston, TXDisclaimerThis press release is for informational purposes and is based on publicly available information from FINRA and the SEC. The $1.28 million award mentioned refers to FINRA Case Nos. 24-00571 and 23-03560. Past performance and successful outcomes in previous cases do not guarantee future results. Each investor’s case is unique and depends on specific facts, documentation, and the advisor’s conduct.

