First Phase of Menopause Centre of Excellence Moves Forward

CANADA, February 18 - Nova Scotians will soon receive specialized care through a new menopause clinic, the initial phase of what will be Canada’s first Menopause Centre of Excellence.

The new specialized clinic will be dedicated to managing symptoms related to perimenopause, menopause and post-menopause.

“Our government understands the need to provide better healthcare to the nearly 350,000 women in Nova Scotia over the age of 40 who are managing menopause, post-menopause or approaching menopause,” said Premier Tim Houston. “This clinic will work to close a gap in healthcare that has existed for too long, providing women the specialized, dedicated care they deserve.”

Centres of excellence are built on three pillars: clinical care, research and education. Research and education components will be added over time.

A request for proposals has been issued for clinic space, expected to open in winter 2026-2027. It is available at: https://procurement-portal.novascotia.ca/

The clinic will be staffed by a range of providers, including a general practitioner, registered nurse, pelvic floor physiotherapist, dietitian and gynecologist. They will deliver in-person and virtual care provincewide.

The Menopause Centre of Excellence is led by the Department of Health and Wellness in partnership with the Menopause Society of Nova Scotia, IWK Health and Nova Scotia Health.

Quotes:

“Today, we take an important step forward for women’s health and towards providing better access and improved healthcare for women through what will be Canada’s first Menopause Centre of Excellence. This clinic will address a long-standing gap in available care, reduce wait times for women and provide a clear path to care and treatment when it is needed.”

— Michelle Thompson, Minister of Health and Wellness

“Women have clearly indicated that menopause is a top health priority, and we know there is demand for better access to menopause care and information. We’re excited to be a partner in this work and for the Menopause Centre of Excellence to take shape to offer women this care when they need it.”

— Dr. Maria Migas, family physician, Menopause Society certified practitioner and co-founder, Menopause Society of Nova Scotia

