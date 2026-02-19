J.D. Hawkins & Associates Launches J.D. Hawkins Academic Search

A dedicated division advancing leadership recruitment for academic medical centers, cancer centers, and mission‑driven health systems nationwide.

CHANDLER, AZ, UNITED STATES, February 19, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- J.D. Hawkins & Associates (JDHA), a nationally recognized executive search firm, today announced the launch of J.D. Hawkins Academic Search, a dedicated division focused exclusively on recruiting transformative leaders and senior faculty for academic medical centers, comprehensive cancer centers, and mission-driven health systems.Our commitment has always been to strengthen institutions by connecting them with exceptional leadership. The launch of J.D. Hawkins Academic Search reflects both the trust our partners have placed in us and our continued investment in serving the evolving needs of higher education and academic medicine.With an average tenure of more than 20 years of experience per recruiter, J.D. Hawkins & Associates has partnered with organizations across the country to identify mission-aligned clinical leaders and providers. The expansion into academic search is a strategic evolution driven by the growing need for steady, visionary leadership across higher education and academic medicine.The Academic Search division is led by David King, a nationally respected executive search leader with four decades of experience recruiting Deans, Department Chairs, Division Chiefs, Program Directors, and senior faculty for major medical schools and health systems. King brings extensive expertise in academic culture, shared governance, and the complex leadership dynamics that define success in education, research, and clinical enterprises.Troy Fowler, Chief Executive Officer, expressed confidence in the division’s leadership, noting, “David’s track record in academic and executive search speaks for itself. He aligns naturally with our core values, making him an exceptional fit for this work.”J.D. Hawkins Academic Search provides:• A dedicated team focused solely on academic leadership recruitment• Senior-level execution from start to finish• A boutique, relationship-driven approach grounded in transparency and rigor• National reach with agility to support institutions of all sizes and missionsAs higher education continues to evolve, JDHA remains committed to supporting institutions in securing leaders who will guide their next decade of growth, innovation, and impact.Learn more at: https://jdhteam.com/academicsearch/

