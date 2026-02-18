Executive Leader Reclaims Identity in New Narcissistic Abuse Memoir by Trish Lacy

Erased In My Home: A Story of Narcissistic Abuse, a Mother’s Love, and the Fight to Choose Me - Available now from Spines.

Executive leader Trish Lacy breaks 15 years of silence to share a roadmap for overcoming narcissistic abuse and reclaiming identity in her new memoir.

Freedom begins with one brave choice. For anyone who has ever questioned their worth or stayed silent to keep the peace, this book speaks a truth that cannot be erased.” — Trish Lacy

SAINT LOUIS, MO, UNITED STATES, February 18, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Executive Leader Reclaims Identity After 15 Years of Silence in New Memoir “ Erased in My Home Trish Lacy’s powerful new book offers a roadmap for survivors to break generational cycles and find their voice after narcissistic abuse.For over fifteen years, Trish Lacy lived a double life: a high-achieving executive leader by day and a woman being systematically “erased” by night. In her new memoir, “Erased in My Home: A Story of Narcissistic Abuse, a Mother’s Love, and the Fight to Choose Me,” published by Spines , Lacy pulls back the curtain on the invisible warfare of emotional manipulation and the grueling journey to reclamation.While the world saw a successful professional with a picture-perfect family, Lacy was navigating a domestic war zone defined by gaslighting, infidelity, and the psychological erosion of her self-worth. “Erased in My Home” is not merely a retelling of trauma; it is a strategic guide for survivors to recognize the subtle "red flags" of malignant narcissism and the courage required to walk away when "forever" becomes a prison.“I lived a life that looked beautiful on the outside and felt like hell on the inside,” says Lacy. “I stayed because I believed in vows and family, but I eventually realized that my daughter needed a whole mother far more than she needed a 'whole' home. This book is for every woman who smiles at work but shakes in her car, praying for a sign that she is not alone.”Key Themes and Takeaways Include:The Corporate Mask: How high-performing leaders often hide deep domestic turmoil behind professional excellence.The Anatomy of Narcissism: Breaking down the cycles of "love bombing," devaluation, and the "smear campaign."Generational Healing: The pivotal moment a mother chooses to break the cycle of abuse to protect her child’s future.Reclaiming the Self: Practical insights into the role of coaching and therapy in rebuilding a shattered identity.Endorsed by professional coaches and licensed therapists, the narrative follows Lacy’s move from the Midwest to the South, tracking her professional rise even as her personal life reached a breaking point. It serves as a testament to the fact that healing is not a destination, but a daily practice of choosing one’s own truth.“You are not what they said you were,” Lacy writes. “You are not your trauma. You are your comeback.”“Erased in My Home” is available now in print-on-demand and eBook formats.About the AuthorTrish Lacy is a determined executive leader, a devoted mother, and a vocal advocate for survivors of narcissistic abuse. With a career built on integrity and grit, Lacy uses her platform to empower women to reclaim their voices and rebuild their lives from the ground up. She currently resides in St. Louis, where she continues to inspire others through her story of resilience.Book DetailsTitle: Erased in My Home: A Story of Narcissistic Abuse, a Mother’s Love, and the Fight to Choose MeAuthor: Trish LacyPublisher: SpinesISBN: 979-8-90002-974-0Availability: You can find this book on Amazon and major retailers worldwide.Published with Spines, the world’s first tech-driven publishing platform.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.