Deputy Minister Nomalungelo Gina: Chinese New year celebration

Amabassador WU.

The Embassy Diplomatic staff.

Honoured Guests.

Ladies and Gentlemen.

Your Excellency Ambassador WU, on behalf of the Government and people of the Republic of South Africa, I extend our warmest greetings to you, the esteemed People’s Republic of China, the Chinese community in South Africa, and including the embassy diplomatic staff, in celebrating the Chinese New Year commencing on 17 February 2026.

As the Chinese usher in the Year of the Horse, a symbol of independence, leadership, and success, I am confident that these qualities will continue to be reflected in the evolving relationship between South Africa and China. Our two nations mark 28 years since the establishment of diplomatic relations, and we do so with a deep sense of pride in the progress we have achieved together. In 2026, the Year of People-to-People Exchange Mechanism, we are committed to deepening connections and strengthening the enduring friendship in our bilateral partnership. In this regard, we remain steadfast in implementing the All-Round Strategic Cooperative Partnership in the New Era, building closer ties across all levels of society.

South Africa values the spirit of cooperation that underpins its relations with China and looks forward to further strengthening this collaboration in ways that advance shared prosperity and contribute positively to global peace and development. China remains a key partner in South Africa’s efforts to promote the socio-economic well-being of our peoples and to address the wide range of global challenges that demand collective action.

As we are wishing you well Ambassador, the Embassy, and all the people of the People’s Republic of China for this Chinese New Year Celebration that reflects the symbolism of the Year of the Fire Horse we want to express our gratitude as the Department of Science, Technology and Innovation for the elevated cooperation between the two countries in the science, technology space.

I visited, once again, China last year to strengthen our cooperation and our experiences with my team and what lies ahead learning from you is amazing for us.

In conclusion Ambassador, we thank your entire Embassy staff for their support and friendship, a special thanks to the science and technology section headed by Minister Counsellor CHEN and wish them all a good rest in the holiday week.

Once again, I extend my sincere wishes for a peaceful and prosperous Chinese New Year.

Thank you.

#GovZAUpdates