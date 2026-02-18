Minister Siviwe Gwarube: 2026 State of the Nation Debate

Honourable Speaker,

Last week’s SONA reminded us that South Africa has entered a new chapter defined by a shared commitment to delivery, stability, and progress.

The GNU is demonstrating that it is possible to work across political lines to stabilise the country, grow the economy, and create jobs.

It is possible to place the people at the heart of what we do.

It is possible to commit ourselves to serve those who have waited too long for change.

For the DA, the moment of entering the GNU was not a departure from our values, but an expression of them.

When we got into government, we were guided by a clear purpose: to help stabilise the country at a moment of profound uncertainty, guard against economic and institutional instability, fight corruption, and drive meaningful reform that improves the lives of people.

We could never allow the country we so love to fall into the hands of those who wish to throw our Constitution into the bin, for political clout.

While political parties like the MK do not see the value of our hard earned constitutional democracy - we do.

We took an oath to serve millions of South Africans who look to us to lead.

The President has correctly placed growth and jobs at the centre of the national agenda.

But no country can grow without an education system that works.

It is massive. It is complicated. However, it houses our most precious assets: our children.

Education is where productivity begins.

It is where young people gain the skills and confidence to participate in a growing economy.

That is why we are proud of the highest matric pass rate of 88% that the class of 2025 achieved.

What is most inspiring is that over 60% of our bachelor passes; come from no fee schools.

Talent and hard work resides even in our most rural and under-served areas.

Since taking office, my focus has been clear: improving foundational literacy and numeracy in South Africa.

We know when we do this, our learners will be able to progress throughout their schooling career with confidence and strong foundations.

They will be able take on gateway subjects that respond to the needs of our economy.

To achieve this, we have radically turned the education system on its head. We have been unrelenting in investing in:

expanding Early Childhood Development;

supporting teachers;

strengthening accountability; and

ensuring schools are safe spaces for teaching and learning.

Last year, we set an ambitious target through the Bana Pele Mass Registration Drive to register 10 000 ECD centres by 31 December 2025.

We reached that target by September and closed the year with over 13 000 registered centres.

This means over 1.3 million children have access to good nutrition, foundational learning and safe places.

We have set aside R10 billion over the next three years to support ECD, increasing the subsidy to R24 per child per day.

That meant that in 2025 we added 150 000 children to gain access to this subsidy.

South Africa is not a poor country. Our children cannot die of hunger.

That is why we are including school nutrition at ECD centres.

We will not stop until every child has access to an early learning centre. Where there is a warm meal. Structured lesson plans. And safe environments.

In addition, we have established nearly R500 million Outcomes-Based Fund to create over 100 000 new ECD spaces across three of our rural provinces:

KwaZulu-Natal, the Eastern Cape, and Limpopo – the largest Early Childhood Care and Education fund of its kind, globally.

We are determined that a child from Giyani, uMkhanyakude, or Lusikisiki must have the same start in life as a child from Sandton or Bishopscourt.

Speaker, tremendous progress is being made even in the harshest fiscal constraints.

Years of austerity measures have hamstrung our provincial education departments.

We are working closely with MECs to strengthen delivery.

Each province is required to produce financial recovery plans to protect the classroom from budgetary pressures.

At the same time, we have opened doors to the private sector. Education is a national investment in our future.

Many of our corporate and philanthropic partners have reached apho singafikeleli khona.

Their generosity and belief in our strategy has seen investment in libraries; additional classrooms; kitchens; smart devices and sport facilities.

Members, our work is not yet done.

Umsebenzi wethu mkhulu kwaye udinga abantu abazimiseleyo ukusebenzela abantu beli.

Yiyo lonto sisithi akwaneli nje abantwana bapase u-matric.

Sifuna abafundi abapasa kakuhle, bakwazi ukuya kumabanga aphezulu ezemfundo; bakwazi ukwenza umahluko kumakhaya abasuka kuwo.

The real measure of success in education is having strong foundations of learning that lead to young adults who leave school equipped to study further, to train, to work, to build businesses, and to participate meaningfully in the economy.

If we get the basics right – reading, writing, counting, safe schools, supported teachers, and accountable governance – we will build the human capital that makes growth possible and restores dignity to millions of our people.

We will close the gap between abo bangathathi ntweni nabo bafumileyo.

We will not stop until we get it right.

