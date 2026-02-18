WCPG LAUNCHES MILE 1: New Division to Focus on Endurance and other Mass Participation Sports

Mile 1

Marathon legend Meb Keflezighi joins as an advisor along with Merhawi Keflezighi, Carrie Tollefson, and Peter Land.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, February 18, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As mass participation endurance events are experiencing record participation levels as well as heightened sponsorship activation, charitable fundraising and fan engagement, WCPG has created a new division – Mile 1 – designed to focus squarely on this space.

Mile 1’s core initial offerings will include:

Property Sponsorship Consulting

Brand Partnerships & Activations

Influencer & Talent Engagement

Developing Charity Programs & Partnerships

Managing charity teams for non-profits

WCPG has more than 15 years of experience in the mass participation endurance industry, including the representation of Cycle for Survival and GivenGain, the official fundraising platform of the Boston Marathon; NYCRUNS Brooklyn Marathon; and executing brand partnerships with adidas, New Balance, Tag Heuer, Cora and Essentia Water.

“Endurance and mass participation sports are entering a new chapter—one where brands, events, and charitable impact work together as a single experience. Mile 1 reflects a deep understanding of that shift. Harrie and his team have been incredible partners to GivenGain, and their ability to connect athletes, partners, and purpose in authentic and scalable ways aligns perfectly with our belief that every finish line can also be a starting line for generosity.,” said Johannes van Eeden, Founder of GivenGain and Mile 1 client.

Most recently, WCPG advised NYU Langone Health on its lead partnership of Hyrox New York, one of the fastest growing events in the country. Hyrox New York has expanded from 15,000 athletes across three days in 2025 to an expected 30,000 athletes beginning on Thursday, May 28 through Sunday, May 31, and returning for a second weekend from Thursday, June 4 through Sunday, June 7 for a total of eight days of competition.

WCPG co-heads Harrie Bakst and Sara Weinstein, have appointed industry veteran Nicholas Acosta, to run Mile 1.

“We have focused on getting out ahead of future trends in the endurance sports space since 2008 when we started forging official charity partnerships with races like the TCS New York City Marathon,” said Bakst.

Mile 1 also announced top names in the industry to serve as advisors, highlighted by running legend Meb Keflezighi, who won the Boston Marathon, New York City Marathon as well as an Olympic silver medal.

“We first met Harrie and his team after Meb won the NYC Marathon in 2009 to help launch the MEB Foundation. Harrie, Sara and their team have the highest integrity and have developed some of the best relationships in the sports industry. We are excited to be part of the Mile 1 family”, said Meb and Merhawi Keflezighi.

Additionally, Meb’s brother, Merhawi Keflezighi, founder of Hawi Management, regarded as one of the top agents in track and field, Carrie Tollefson, former Olympian and professional runner and now ESPN track and field broadcaster, and Peter Land, former Chief Communications & Sustainability Officer for Dick’s Sporting Goods will join as advisors.

“I’m thrilled to be joining the advisory board of Mile 1. As an Olympic athlete turned broadcaster, I’m passionate about high-performance environments and supporting people as they chase their goals. Personally, I hope to help contribute to an organization that helps turn ideas into action”, says Carrie Tollefson.

For more information, on Mile 1, please visit www.wcpg.co/mile1

