The Cost To Remodel A Full Home: Top Remodeler Releases Transparent Pricing Guide

The comprehensive pricing guide outlines what homeowners can realistically expect to invest in a full home renovation — and what truly drives those costs.

TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES, February 20, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- In an industry often criticized for vague estimates and unclear pricing, Revive Design and Renovation is releasing a full-home remodeling pricing guide designed to give homeowners something rarely offered in the remodeling world: real numbers.The comprehensive pricing guide outlines what homeowners can realistically expect to invest in a full home renovation — and what truly drives those costs.“Homeowners deserve transparency,” said Justin Caballero, President of Revive Design and Renovation. “Too often they see beautiful photos online but can’t get a straight answer about what a remodel actually costs. We believe life improvement through home improvement begins with clarity.”Most full home remodels fall within the following investment ranges:Basic Full Home Remodel: $200,000 – $400,000Mid-Range Full Home Remodel: $400,000 – $1,000,000Luxury Full Home Remodel: $1,000,000+Full home remodeling costs vary based on the size of the home, the level of customization, structural changes, and the quality of materials selected. Basic full remodels typically update kitchens, bathrooms, flooring, lighting, and finishes while maintaining the existing structure. Mid range remodels often include custom features, layout improvements, and higher end finishes throughout. Luxury full home remodels commonly involve structural redesign, fully custom kitchens and bathrooms, architectural upgrades, and specialty features such as wine rooms, saunas, gyms, and smart home integration. These projects transform the home entirely and often deliver the greatest lifestyle improvement and long term value.Why Is It So Hard to Get a Straight Answer About Remodeling Costs?If you have researched remodeling costs, you have likely seen beautiful photos and vague answers but very few real numbers. Life Improvement Through Home Improvement begins with clarity and informed decisions. That is why Revive created a pricing guide to help customers understand what remodeling costs and the key factors that influence the investment, to help make the best decision.What Is Included? Revive Is a True One Stop Shop:Revive was built to be a complete design and remodeling solution for discerning homeowners who want a beautiful, fully customized home without the stress, uncertainty, and time burden that often come with remodeling. Choosing the right remodeling partner will save an enormous amount of time, energy, and frustration. Clients trust a remodeler to manage every detail so they can focus on enjoying the transformation rather than managing it.Revive is not built for everyone. The company does not cut corners and does not use materials that are not designed to last. Even the most simple projects utilize high quality materials, expert craftsmanship, and proven construction methods. This standard is non-negotiable. For this reason, Revive does not work on investment properties or short term flips."Our focus is on creating exceptional homes for homeowners who value quality, longevity, and thoughtful design," said Caballero.After completing more than 1,000 remodeling projects, Revive identified exactly what makes a project successful and what causes projects to fail. The company has built the “Revive Signature Experience” to eliminate those risks and deliver a seamless, fully managed experience.Every Revive Project Includes the Revive Signature Experience:• Professional design by our award winning design team• Access to our first class design studio and extensive network of premium suppliers• A vertically integrated construction department with dedicated in house crews• Experienced project management overseeing every phase• Full management of permits and inspections• A 24/7 customer portal with real time schedules, daily progress updates, and full transparency• Revive’s industry leading 5 year warranty• Everything required to protect the investment and provide complete peace of mindFull Home Remodeling Costs:Whole home remodels offer the most dramatic transformation and often deliver the highest long term lifestyle and financial value. These projects allow homeowners to completely redesign their space, improve functionality, modernize finishes, and create a cohesive home that feels brand new. The investment varies significantly based on the size of the home, the level of customization, structural changes, and the quality of materials selected.Basic Full Home Remodel: $200,000 to $400,000This level is common for smaller homes, townhomes, or homes that do not typically require major structural changes but still undergo a comprehensive transformation.Typically includes:• Complete kitchen remodel with new cabinetry, countertops, and appliances• One to two bathroom remodels• New flooring throughout most or all of the home• Updated lighting throughout• Interior painting and trim upgrades• New fixtures, hardware, and finish updates• Minor layout improvements where possibleThese projects dramatically modernize the home while maintaining the existing overall structure and footprint. Most homes in this category range from approximately 1,500 to 2,500 square feet.Mid Range Full Home Remodel: $400,000 to $1,000,000This level allows homeowners to fully reimagine their home with higher end finishes, more customization, and meaningful layout improvements.Typically includes:• Luxury kitchen with custom or semi custom cabinetry and premium appliances• Multiple fully remodeled bathrooms• Major flooring upgrades throughout• Layout modifications such as removing walls, opening spaces, or improving flow• Custom millwork, built ins, and feature walls• New doors, trim, and upgraded interior architectural details• High quality lighting design and fixtures• Extensive finish upgrades throughout the entire homeThese projects create a cohesive, fully modernized home that feels intentionally designed and highly customized. Most homes in this category range from approximately 2,500 to 4,000 square feet.Luxury Full Home Remodel: $1,000,000 or MoreThis is a true whole home transformation. In many cases, only portions of the original structure remain. These projects are typically performed on larger homes, waterfront homes, or luxury properties where the goal is to create a completely custom, one of a kind residence.Typically includes:• Major structural redesign and layout reconfiguration• Custom cabinetry, millwork, and built ins throughout• Luxury kitchen with premium appliances and fully custom features• Fully customized bathrooms with high end materials and spa level features• New flooring throughout with premium materials such as wide plank hardwood or natural stone• Architectural upgrades such as ceiling redesigns, feature walls, and custom details• Smart home integration, lighting control, and technology upgrades• Luxury features such as wine rooms, home bars, saunas, gyms, and other specialty spacesThese projects redefine the home entirely and deliver a level of quality, comfort, and personalization that rivals new construction. Most homes in this category range from approximately 4,000 square feet to over 8,000 square feet.The Biggest Factors That Drive Remodeling Costs Up or Down:Understanding these key variables will help make informed decisions, prioritize what matters most, and protect this investment.The difference between a basic remodel and a luxury transformation often comes down to the following factors:1. Layout ChangesReconfiguring the layout is one of the most significant cost drivers because it impacts multiple structural and mechanical systems within the home.• Removing or relocating walls requires structural engineering, permits, and reinforcement• Moving plumbing for sinks, showers, or appliances increases plumbing and labor costs• Relocating electrical components requires rewiring and code updates• Major layout improvements often deliver the greatest lifestyle improvement but require greater investment• Homes that keep the existing layout are typically more cost efficient than those undergoing full redesignLayout changes often deliver the most dramatic transformation, but they require careful planning and expert execution.2. Cabinetry QualityCabinetry is typically the single largest investment in a kitchen and a major investment throughout the home.• Stock cabinetry is the most cost efficient but offers limited sizes, finishes, and customization• Semi custom cabinetry offers improved quality and flexibility• Fully custom cabinetry provides unlimited design possibilities, superior fit, and premium craftsmanshipRevive owns their own cabinet company so they can provide professional in house cabinet design to deliver a better customer experience, greater customization, and higher quality control while maintaining competitive pricing.3. Countertop MaterialsCountertops vary widely in cost depending on the material, rarity, and fabrication complexity.• Quartz is durable, consistent, and cost efficient• Granite offers natural beauty with moderate investment• Quartzite, marble, and exotic natural stones provide the most luxurious appearance but increase cost significantly• Specialty edge profiles, thicker slabs, and waterfall features increase investmentThese materials often become the visual centerpiece of the space.4. Size of the SpaceThe size of the space directly impacts cost because larger areas require more materials and labor.• More cabinetry• More countertop material• More flooring• More labor hours• More electrical and plumbing workEven with similar finish levels, larger spaces require greater investment due to scale.5. Level of Design ServicesThe quality and depth of design services play a major role in both the final result and overall investment.• College degreed, award winning, professional interior designers fully in house• Realistic 3D renderings so you can visualize your project before construction begins• Full material selection guidance and expert design recommendations• Direct access to our first class showroom and extensive supplier network• Unlimited material sourcing through direct manufacturer relationships• Full time purchasing manager and support team handling ordering, delivery, and logisticsOur design team works directly with our construction team to ensure feasibility, accuracy, and seamless communication. This eliminates costly mistakes, delays, and miscommunication that often occur when design and construction are handled separately.6. Labor Quality and Vertical IntegrationThe quality of labor is one of the most important factors in both cost and long term durability. Revive is vertically integrated and owns its own plumbing and electrical companies. This provides significant advantages.• Licensed and insured professional plumbers and electricians fully employed by Revive• Certified Florida contractor licenses for building, plumbing, and electrical• Complete control over scheduling, ensuring faster timelines• Higher quality workmanship in critical systems• Reduced delays caused by unreliable subcontractorsVertical integration allows us to maintain the highest standards and protect the most critical components of your home.7. Project Management and Operational SupportThe importance of a high quality project manager cannot be overstated. Your project manager will be your main point of contact throughout construction.Revive employs only highly experienced project managers.• Minimum 10 years of kitchen and bath remodeling experience• Project managers assigned by territory to remain close to your project• Dedicated scheduling coordinators providing daily updates• Professional craftsmen who specialize in their specific trade• Specialists at each trade, not general handymen• Vertically integrated cabinet, plumbing, and electrical teams• 24/7 Customer Portal with real time schedules and daily logs of progressOur professional back office support ensures complete organization and transparency.• Full time administrative and accounting staff• Detailed financial tracking and payment transparency• Full permitting management, including plans, fees, inspections, and coordinationThis level of organization ensures a smooth, efficient remodeling experience.8. Warranty Protection, Licensing, and InsuranceProper licensing, insurance, and warranty protection are critical for protecting your home and your financial investment.Revive provides complete protection.• All required Florida Certified Contractor Licenses• Certified Building License CBC1264856• Certified Plumbing License CFC1431242• Certified Electrical License EC13013079• Fully bonded company• Heavy general liability and workers compensation insurance• Code compliant construction and inspection management• Industry leading 5 year craftsmanship warrantyIt is illegal to hire an unlicensed contractor in Florida. Hiring an improperly licensed or uninsured contractor exposes homeowners to serious financial and legal risks.Revive’s licensing, insurance, and bonding ensure the home and investment are fully protected.Our 5 year warranty demonstrates our confidence and commitment to lasting quality because true life improvement requires quality that lasts.9. Type and Age of the HomeCertain homes require additional work due to their age, structure, or location.• Condominiums often have strict association rules and work limitations• Older homes may require electrical, plumbing, and structural updates• Historic homes require specialized approvals and construction methods• Waterfront homes may require additional structural and material considerationsThese factors increase complexity but ensure long term performance and safety.Final ThoughtsRemodeling is a significant investment, but when done correctly, it is one of the most powerful ways to improve a home and your life. If you are considering remodeling, start by educating yourself. And when you are ready, we are here to help guide you every step of the way.To get a personalized estimate based on your home, your goals, and your priorities:• Use our remodeling pricing calculator• Schedule a Free In-Home Consultation with one of our remodeling and design expertsAbout Revive Design and RenovationRevive Design and Renovation is a family-owned remodeling company serving the Tampa and Orlando areas. Known for trusted craftsmanship and exceptional client care, Revive combines over 200 years of industry experience with a commitment to stress-free, detail-oriented remodeling. Revive is challenging industry norms by being upfront about pricing, timelines, and potential challenges, while backing its work with customer reviews and a five-year warranty. Recognized for its rapid growth and excellence, Revive made the 2025 Inc. 5000 list of America’s fastest-growing private businesses and the Tampa Bay Business Journal’s Fast 50. The company also earned a spot on Qualified Remodeler’s 2025 Top 500 List, highlighting its leadership in interior design, kitchen, and bath remodeling.For more information visit: https://www.revivedesignandrenovation.com/

