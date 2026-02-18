St. Jude Rock ’n’ Roll Nashville Half Marathon Named Among the Nation’s Top 10 by RUN

Groupies Program Brings “More Fun to the Run” with Team Opportunities for All Distances

NASHVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES, February 18, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The St. Jude Rock ’n’ Roll Running Series Nashville has earned national recognition, with RUN (Powered by Outside) naming its half marathon one of the Top 10 in the United States. The honor underscores the event’s high-energy course, live music stages and strong community participation that define race weekend in Music City.Race weekend, set for April 25–26, 2026, features a full slate of distances including the marathon, half marathon, 10K and 5K, along with a 1 Mile, KiDSROCK and Doggie Dash. The nationally recognized half marathon draws participants from across the country, while the other distances provide accessible entry points for corporate teams, student groups and community organizations looking to train and compete together.The race celebrated 25 years of running in Nashville last April, a milestone that reflects its longevity, steady growth and lasting impact on the city’s running community. With continued national recognition and a team-focused initiative built to bring more fun to the run, the event continues to strengthen its reputation as one of the country’s premier distance running experiences.To build on that momentum, organizers are expanding the Rock ’n’ Roll Groupies Program, streamlining registration and enhancing the race-day experience for groups of 25 or more.“The Rock ’n’ Roll Groupies Program makes it easier for organizations to come together, get active and experience race weekend as a team,” said Adam Zocks, Race Director of the St. Jude Rock ’n’ Roll Running Series Nashville. “From first-time 5K participants to seasoned marathoners, we’ve created a structure that removes logistical hurdles so teams can focus on training, camaraderie and the unmatched energy of race day in Nashville.”Participants enjoy a scenic tour through the heart of the city, passing iconic landmarks including Broadway, Music Row, The Gulch and the Country Music Hall of Fame. As part of the larger Rock ’n’ Roll Running Series, the Nashville event delivers a music-infused course experience that blends entertainment, city culture and community spirit while bringing “Fun to the Run.”Designed for TeamsThe Rock ’n’ Roll Groupies Program offers:• Bulk registration discounts• Waived processing fees• Team invoicing options• Personalized team bibs when registered at least 45 days prior to race day• Direct support from a dedicated Groupies program leadFlexible Payment OptionsParticipating organizations may choose from three payment structures:• Organization covers 100 percent of entry fees• Participants cover 100 percent of their own entry fees• Shared-cost model in which the organization and participant split the feeTiered Group DiscountsGroups qualify for savings based on participation size:• 10 percent off for groups of 25 or more• 15 percent off for groups of 50 or more• 20 percent off for groups of 100 or moreFor more information visit RunRocknRoll.com/Nashville and to register a group, contact groupsales@runrocknroll.com.Follow on Facebook @RnRNashville and on Instagram and X @RunRocknRoll using #RnRNASHVILLE.About St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital® St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital is leading the way the world understands, treats and defeats childhood cancer and other life-threatening diseases. Its purpose is clear: Finding cures. Saving children.It is the only National Cancer Institute-designated Comprehensive Cancer Center devoted solely to children. When St. Jude opened in 1962, childhood cancer was largely considered incurable. Since then, St. Jude has helped push the overall survival rate from 20% to more than 80% in the United States, and it won't stop until no child dies from cancer. St. Jude shares the breakthroughs it makes to help doctors and researchers at local hospitals and cancer centers around the world improve the quality of treatment and care for even more children. Because of generous donors, families never receive a bill from St. Jude for treatment, travel, housing or food, so they can focus on helping their child live. Visit St. Jude Inspire to discover powerful St. Jude stories of hope, strength, love and kindness. Support the St. Jude mission by donating at stjude.org.About Rock ‘n’ Roll Running Series Established in 1998, the Rock ‘n’ RollRunning Series’ simple idea of making running fun has transformed both the U.S. and global running landscape by infusing the course with live bands, cheer teams, and entertaining water stations, creating a block-party atmosphere for participants and spectators alike. Focused on running, music and community, race weekends kick off with a free Health & Fitness Expo showcasing the latest in running gear, sports apparel, health and nutritional information and much more. Events culminate with an Encore Entertainment experience featuring eclectic musical artists from a variety of genres. Further information about the Rock ‘n’ Roll Running Series can be found online at www.RunRocknRoll.com and follow @RunRocknRoll on all social platforms.About The IRONMAN GroupThe IRONMAN Group is the world’s largest operator of participation sports with a portfolio of brands, events, media, partners, merchandise, and digital platforms operating in over 50 countries worldwide. A global portfolio consisting of hundreds of events includes the IRONMANTriathlon Series, the IRONMAN70.3Triathlon Series, 5150™ Triathlon Series, IRONKIDS, premier running events including the Rock ‘n’ RollRunning Series and City2Surf, the UTMBWorld Series of trail running, the Epic Series™ of mountain biking including the Absa Cape Epic, and a collection of road cycling and other multisport races. Since the inception of the iconic IRONMANbrand and its first event in 1978, millions of athletes have proven that ANYTHING IS POSSIBLEby crossing finish lines around the world. From its beginnings as a single race among friends in Hawai’i, The IRONMAN Group has become a global sensation and collection of high-growth lifestyle brands that inspire people to unlock their potential in life. For more information, visit www.ironman.com/about-ironman-group SJRnR Nashville Media Contacts:Kim Dettwiller, Rock ‘n’ Roll Nashville, (615) 330-5656, teamstrategies@gmail.comRyan Lobato, Rock ‘n’ Roll Running Series, press@runrocknroll.comCaroline Gonzalez, ALSAC/ST.STJUDE, (737) 268-1766, caroline.gonzalez@alsac.stjude.org

