PledgeHub Launches Revolutionary Fundraising Platform That Enables School Teams and Booster Clubs Keep More Funds

Transparent 10% Flat Fee Model Eliminates Hidden Costs That Have Long Plagued School Fundraising

We built PledgeHub to deliver a smarter, more transparent fundraising solution designed to empower schools, not exploit them.” — Shahram Motamedian

LAKE FOREST, CA, UNITED STATES, February 18, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- PledgeHub , a breakthrough fundraising platform designed specifically for school teams, booster clubs, and community organizations, today announced its official launch. Founded by Shahram Motamedian and Mahendra Vedulla, PledgeHub addresses a critical problem facing schools nationwide: the erosion of fundraising dollars through hidden fees, per-user charges, and inflated processing costs that drain resources meant for students and programs.A Solution Born from FrustrationWith government funding for school sports, teams, and clubs increasingly scarce, schools have turned to fundraising platforms—only to discover that a significant portion of their hard-earned money disappears into platform fees and hidden charges. PledgeHub changes this dynamic with a simple promise: Raise More. Keep More."We watched dedicated parents, coaches, and volunteers pour countless hours into organizing fundraisers, only to see a significant portion of the proceeds vanish into hidden platform costs," said Shahram Motamedian, co-founder of PledgeHub. "We built PledgeHub to deliver a smarter, more transparent fundraising solution designed to empower schools, not exploit them."Transparent Pricing, Maximum ImpactUnlike traditional fundraising platforms that layer on platform fees, per-user charges, setup costs, and messaging fees, PledgeHub operates on a straightforward pricing model: a flat 10% transaction fee per donation that includes credit card processing. That's it. No surprises.What PledgeHub doesn't charge:No platform purchase chargesNo per-user feesNo per-contact feesNo setup feesNo messaging, email, or SMS feesThis transparent approach means that schools and booster clubs keep significantly more of every dollar raised.Built for Teamwork and SuccessPledgeHub's streamlined, easy-to-use platform brings entire communities together around a shared mission. Students, players, coaches, parents, and supporters can all participate seamlessly, with tools that make fundraising feel less like a chore and more like a group achievement.Key features include:Real-time progress tracking that keeps everyone informed and motivatedSimple goal-setting toolsEasy-to-use interface designed for users of all technical skill levelsCommunity-focused design that encourages participation and engagementSet up multiple teams and group events like silent auctionsAbout PledgeHubPledgeHub is a fundraising platform built specifically for school teams, booster clubs, and community organizations. Founded by Shahram Motamedian and Mahendra Vedulla, PledgeHub was created to provide a transparent, affordable alternative to traditional fundraising platforms that burden schools with hidden fees and excessive charges. With its flat 10% transaction fee and no hidden costs, PledgeHub ensures that more fundraising dollars go directly to supporting students and programs. For more information, visit www.pledgehub.us

