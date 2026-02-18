PledgeHub Launches Revolutionary Fundraising Platform That Enables School Teams and Booster Clubs Keep More Funds
Transparent 10% Flat Fee Model Eliminates Hidden Costs That Have Long Plagued School Fundraising
A Solution Born from Frustration
With government funding for school sports, teams, and clubs increasingly scarce, schools have turned to fundraising platforms—only to discover that a significant portion of their hard-earned money disappears into platform fees and hidden charges. PledgeHub changes this dynamic with a simple promise: Raise More. Keep More.
"We watched dedicated parents, coaches, and volunteers pour countless hours into organizing fundraisers, only to see a significant portion of the proceeds vanish into hidden platform costs," said Shahram Motamedian, co-founder of PledgeHub. "We built PledgeHub to deliver a smarter, more transparent fundraising solution designed to empower schools, not exploit them."
Transparent Pricing, Maximum Impact
Unlike traditional fundraising platforms that layer on platform fees, per-user charges, setup costs, and messaging fees, PledgeHub operates on a straightforward pricing model: a flat 10% transaction fee per donation that includes credit card processing. That's it. No surprises.
What PledgeHub doesn't charge:
No platform purchase charges
No per-user fees
No per-contact fees
No setup fees
No messaging, email, or SMS fees
This transparent approach means that schools and booster clubs keep significantly more of every dollar raised.
Built for Teamwork and Success
PledgeHub's streamlined, easy-to-use platform brings entire communities together around a shared mission. Students, players, coaches, parents, and supporters can all participate seamlessly, with tools that make fundraising feel less like a chore and more like a group achievement.
Key features include:
Real-time progress tracking that keeps everyone informed and motivated
Simple goal-setting tools
Easy-to-use interface designed for users of all technical skill levels
Community-focused design that encourages participation and engagement
Set up multiple teams and group events like silent auctions
About PledgeHub
PledgeHub is a fundraising platform built specifically for school teams, booster clubs, and community organizations. Founded by Shahram Motamedian and Mahendra Vedulla, PledgeHub was created to provide a transparent, affordable alternative to traditional fundraising platforms that burden schools with hidden fees and excessive charges. With its flat 10% transaction fee and no hidden costs, PledgeHub ensures that more fundraising dollars go directly to supporting students and programs. For more information, visit www.pledgehub.us.
