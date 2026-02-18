Attorney General Ken Paxton sued Anzu Robotics, LLC (“Anzu”) for misleading Texas consumers about the origin, data practices, and security risks of its drones, which are rebranded products of Chinese drone manufacturer DJI and tied to the Chinese Communist Party (“CCP”). This is the second major lawsuit filed this week against a China-aligned company after Attorney General Paxton’s sued TP Link yesterday.

The United States government has taken steps to blacklist DJI drones due to their links to the CCP, including concerns that DJI technology enables surveillance, data collection, and potential access by the Chinese government. According to the lawsuit, DJI responded to these restrictions by partnering with Anzu Robotics and using it as a passthrough entity to evade state and federal requirements and continue to sell DJI technology in the United States under a different name.

“Anzu Robotics products are nothing more than a 21st century trojan horse linked to the CCP,” said Attorney General Paxton. “My office is taking several targeted actions against CCP-aligned companies this week to protect the people of Texas and stop Communist China’s influence in Texas. No company will be allowed to deceive Texans and serve as a pathway for foreign adversaries to exploit American markets, access personal data, or threaten our national security.”

Anzu failed to disclose its business relationship with DJI and falsely claimed that its drones would not be tied to the CCP. However, an investigation by Attorney General Paxton’s office identified concerns that Anzu drones use DJI hardware, DJI-signed and encrypted firmware, and DJI software components, which leave the same vulnerabilities intact.

Attorney General Paxton is seeking injunctive relief to end Anzu’s deceptive practices in Texas, civil penalties, and other relief authorized by law to protect Texans’ safety and our national security.

To read the lawsuit, click here.