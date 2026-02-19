TTA Named to Training Industry’s 2026 Leadership Training Watch List for Ninth Consecutive Year

TTA (The Training Associates) TTA Leadership Award Winner 2026

TTA has been named to Training Industry’s 2026 Leadership Training Watch List, marking the ninth consecutive year the company has earned this distinction.

Organizations trust us with their most important leadership initiatives because of the remarkable talent in our network, professionals dedicated to delivering meaningful results.” — Maria Melfa, President and CEO of TTA

MARLBOROUGH, MA, UNITED STATES, February 19, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- TTA has been named to Training Industry’s 2026 Leadership Training Watch List, marking the ninth consecutive year the company has earned this distinction. This recognition reinforces TTA’s standing as a trusted partner for organizations focused on strengthening their leadership capability at scale.This achievement follows a milestone year for TTA. In 2025, the company received three Brandon Hall Group Awards for Excellence in Leadership Development , highlighting its continued commitment to delivering high-impact Leadership programs that translate into measurable business outcomes. TTA’s approach integrates seasoned leadership experts, strategic program design, and AI-driven insights to help organizations develop exceptional leaders and strengthen their leadership pipeline.Training Industry, a leading research and information resource for corporate learning leaders, publishes its annual Top 20 and Watch List reports to spotlight providers that demonstrate strong capabilities, innovation, and influence in the training marketplace.Companies selected for the 2026 Leadership Training Watch List were evaluated based on:- Breadth, depth, and quality of leadership development solutions- Innovation and impact within the leadership training landscape- Strength of client relationships and portfolio- Business performance and growth trajectory“Leadership is one of the most powerful forces shaping an organization’s future,” said Maria Melfa, President and CEO of TTA. “Leaders shape culture, drive change, and influence every business outcome. Organizations trust us with their most important leadership initiatives because of the remarkable talent in our network, professionals dedicated to elevating their expertise and delivering meaningful results.”“The 2026 Leadership Training Watch List recognizes up-and-coming and specialized providers that offer unique leadership development experiences for individuals and organizations alike,” said Danielle Draewell, director of market and business intelligence at Training Industry, Inc. “These companies strengthen leadership capability through a diverse range of learning methods and technologies, from coaching and instructor-led training to simulations, assessments and microlearning.”In addition to this latest honor, TTA continues to earn top-tier rankings across multiple learning and development categories, including recognition as a Top 20 Outsourcing Company, Top 20 Learning Services Provider, and Top 20 IT & Technology Training Company.About TTATTA is an award-winning provider of L&D talent and transformative learning solutions. With a vast global network of trainers, instructional designers , and learning strategists, TTA provides the scale and expertise required to execute complex training initiatives across all modalities. For more information, visit thetrainingassociates.com.About Training Industry, Inc.Training Industry is the most trusted source of information on the business of learning. Our authority is built on deep ties with more than 450 expert contributors who share insights and actionable information with their peers. Training Industry’s courses, live events, articles, magazine, webinars, podcast, research and reports generate more than 10 million industry interactions each year, while the Top 20 Training Companies Lists help business leaders find the right training partners. For more information, visit trainingindustry.com.

