InnoVision Marketing Group Takes Home ‘Best in Show’ at PRSA Bernays Awards

SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, February 18, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- InnoVision Marketing Group (IMG) continues to prove what happens when strategy, creativity and culture come together with a purpose. The full-service marketing agency took home three first-place honors at this year’s PRSA Bernays Awards for the San Diego/Imperial Counties, including the “Best in Show” honor.IMG’s submission for their work on the Amerigo Vespucci World Tour took home “Best in Show,” proving to be the most impactful and highest-scoring submission across the 14 Silver Bernays award categories. The “Best in Show” award reflects the strength of IMG’s public relations team and its growing role as a trusted driver of earned media and brand storytelling. Moreso, the award showcases the company’s unwavering commitment to excellence and dedication to fostering a positive and creative environment for team members to thrive.IMG was also awarded two Silver Bernays Mark of Excellence Awards, an honor that highlights exceptional performances and creative visions within the public relations industry. IMG earned their first Silver Bernays Mark of Excellence Award in the Community Relations category, highlighting the agency’s pivotal press conference for Herman Law, the nation’s leading law firm for victims of childhood sexual abuse. Working with just a three-week deadline, IMG developed and executed a press conference, coordinating logistics and key messaging while crafting survivor-centered language that balanced legal precision with empathy. By strategically targeting local media, IMG maximized coverage while protecting survivor privacy.The agency won their second Silver Bernays Mark of Excellence Award in the Events and Observances category for their work on the Amerigo Vespucci World Tour, turning the arrival of the historic Italian naval ship into a high-impact media moment by generating extensive local and national coverage. IMG was brought on by the Italy-based marketing team for the Amerigo Vespucci to generate widespread awareness and excitement around the ship’s arrival in Los Angeles. The agency’s efforts generated over $2 million in organic media coverage, securing high-impact segments on major outlets such as KTLA (Los Angeles), KCAL (Los Angeles) and even extending beyond the metro area to KUTV (Salt Lake City) and WIFR (Rockford, Illinois).“These awards truly reflect the strength of InnoVision Marketing Group as a whole,” said Karla Nafarrate, Vice President of Public Relations at InnoVision Marketing Group. “The work recognized here is only possible because of the collaboration, trust, creativity, leadership and behind-the-scenes effort that elevates all our work every day. This is what happens when the entire agency shows up and supports one another.”Through bold storytelling, strategic execution and relentless innovation, IMG continues to redefine industry standards. Offering a comprehensive suite of marketing services delivered entirely in-house, the marketing group’s vision of fostering a positive and creative environment as the Anti-Agencypropels them forward.To learn more about InnoVision Marketing Group’s award-winning campaigns and services, visit InnoVisionMarketingGroup.com ###About InnoVision Marketing GroupInnoVision Marketing Group (IMG), proudly known as the Anti-Agency, was founded with the clear goal of elevating client service while overdelivering results. As a full-service, globally recognized agency and one of Inc.’s 5000 fastest-growing companies for 2025, IMG has evolved into a collective of specialized businesses, all under the same ideology that sets the standard for excellence. Serving clients across the country and around the world with an expanding network of sister companies, IMG offers a wide range of services with a client-first approach.All work produced by the IMG team is crafted in-house, ensuring unmatched quality while creating a lasting impact. The agency’s comprehensive services include branding, creative design, media buying, digital advertising, web development and SEO, public relations, digital content, social media and reputation management, influencer marketing, video production and talent representation. InnoVision pushes the boundaries of innovation even further by integrating proprietary digital technologies into its digital marketing offerings.IMG’s mission is to help clients thrive across every facet of branding and marketing. At IMG, a unique culture serves as the heart of its success, with the belief that when the team is happy and inspired, the work shines — a principle that guides the agency daily. To learn more about how InnoVision can elevate your brand, visit InnoVisionMarketingGroup.com.###

