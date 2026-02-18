24hourEDU Receives NMLS Approvals for Nevada, New Hampshire, and Mississippi State-Specific MLO Courses Online

24hourEDU expands NMLS-approved course offerings to Nevada, New Hampshire, and Mississippi

The NMLS has recently approved 24hourEDU to offer pre-license online state-specific MLO education courses for Nevada, New Hampshire, and Mississippi licensing.

We are thrilled to expand our NMLS-Approved course offerings to Nevada, New Hampshire, and Mississippi, so more people can launch rewarding mortgage careers without overpaying for their education."” — Greg Kuick - MLO School Operations

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, February 18, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- 24hourEDU Mortgage Training School (NMLS Provider ID: 1405107) is pleased to announce it has received NMLS approval for new state-specific mortgage loan originator (MLO) courses in Nevada, New Hampshire, and Mississippi. The approvals allow 24hourEDU to offer fully compliant pre-licensing education packages to aspiring mortgage professionals in three additional states.Before an individual can apply for a mortgage loan originator license, an applicant must first complete the required NMLS approved education for that particular state. 24hourEDU offers a National MLO course which meets the full hours for many states along with additional state specific pre-licensing courses to make sure students have met all of the hours they need to qualify for their state MLO license or even multiple states.Here's a Breakdown of the MLO License Requirements for Each New StateNevada requires mortgage loan originators to complete 30 hours of NMLS-approved pre-licensing education, including 20 hours of national education, 4 hours of Nevada-specific mortgage law (NMLS Course #18472), and 6 hours of approved elective coursework. 24hourEDU's newly approved package meets all requirements in a single enrollment.New Hampshire requires mortgage loan originators to complete 22 hours of NMLS-approved pre-licensing education, including 20 hours of national education and a 2-hour state-specific mortgage laws course (NMLS Course #18478). 24hourEDU's approved New Hampshire package meets the full requirement in a single enrollment.Mississippi requires mortgage loan originators to complete 24 hours of NMLS-approved pre-licensing education, including 20 hours of national education and a 4-hour state-specific mortgage laws course (NMLS Course #18484). 24hourEDU's approved Mississippi package meets the full requirement in a single enrollment.All Three Packages Include Free NMLS Hours Reporting and Exam PrepConsistent with 24hourEDU's commitment to providing the best value in mortgage education, all three state packages include free NMLS credit hour reporting, a bonus exam prep course with over 1,000 practice questions, an e-textbook, and unlimited phone and email student support. Students who already hold an MLO license in another state may enroll in the individual state law courses separately by calling student support.Enrollment is available immediately at www.24houredu.com . Students may begin coursework anytime after enrolling. 24hourEDU encourages new and existing students to call for assistance with the course or licensing questions by dialing (888) 405-4453. Unlike so many online businesses, 24hourEDU prides itself on being genuinely accessible — real people answer the phones, and knowledgeable support staff are available to walk students through every step of the licensing process.Why Choosing the Right MLO Course MattersFor anyone entering the mortgage industry, selecting the right MLO course is one of the most important decisions you will make on the path to licensure. The NMLS licensing process involves strict education requirements, and completing a course that does not meet your specific state's hour mandates can result in costly delays, rejected applications, or the need to re-enroll entirely. That is why working with an NMLS-approved provider like 24hourEDU — one that carefully tracks state-by-state requirements and obtains proper approvals before offering enrollment — is so critical.Many aspiring mortgage professionals begin their search for an MLO course without fully understanding the distinction between national education hours and state-specific education hours. The 20-hour national MLO course required by NMLS covers foundational topics including federal mortgage laws, ethics, non-traditional mortgage products, and lending standards. However, most states layer additional requirements on top of those 20 hours, mandating that candidates also complete a state law MLO course covering the rules, regulations, and statutes that govern mortgage lending within that particular state. Failing to complete both components means a candidate cannot apply for licensure, regardless of how well they performed on the national portion of their education.This is precisely where 24hourEDU's bundled state packages provide exceptional value. Rather than requiring students to piece together their education from multiple providers or manually track which courses satisfy which requirements, 24hourEDU assembles complete, state-compliant MLO course packages that cover every required hour in a single enrollment. Students in Nevada, New Hampshire, and Mississippi can now take advantage of this streamlined approach, joining the thousands of students across the country who have already used 24hourEDU to fulfill their pre-licensing education requirements.A Growing Library of State-Specific NMLS Approved MLO CoursesThe addition of Nevada, New Hampshire, and Mississippi reflects 24hourEDU's ongoing strategy to expand its catalog of NMLS-approved MLO course offerings. The school currently provides pre-licensing education packages for numerous states and continues to pursue NMLS approval in additional jurisdictions each year. For students who plan to become licensed in multiple states — a common goal among mortgage professionals who want to serve clients across state lines — 24hourEDU also offers guidance on how to efficiently take courses to satisfy the requirements of more than one state without unnecessary duplication.Whether you are a first-time candidate looking to complete your very first MLO course, or an experienced mortgage professional seeking to add a new state license to your portfolio, 24hourEDU has the coursework, the support staff, and the NMLS approvals to help you get there. Enrollment for Nevada, New Hampshire, and Mississippi is open now. Visit www.24houredu.com to browse available packages or call (888) 405-4453 to speak with a student support representative who can help you identify the right MLO course for your licensing goals.

Course Demo Video 24hourEDU

