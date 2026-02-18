Cardinal Group Continues Ukrainian Healthcare Initiative

Joe Goddard, President and Managing Partner, Cardinal Healthcare Group, Inc.

The Ukrainian healthcare system is in a crisis situation” — Joe Goddard, Cardinal Healthcare Group

ROGERS, AR, UNITED STATES, February 18, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Joe Goddard , managing partner of Cardinal Healthcare Group , has confirmed that his company is continuing talks with representatives of the Federal Government, and the department of Health and Human Services (HHS) to assist with bringing American doctors into war-torn Ukraine once peace talks are successful and the war ends. Goddard states "The Ukrainian healthcare system is in a crisis situation. Many civilian healthcare providers have fled the country to safety, many others are serving on the front lines of this horrible war, and sadly, many healthcare professionals have died in combat. We are hearing stories of civilians with urgent or emergency healthcare needs, going without care because there are so few healthcare providers that they are focusing only on life and death situations. Ukrainian civilians are living with broken bones, open wounds, and many other urgent needs, with their only treatments being home remedies."Cardinal Healthcare Group is hoping to lead an initiative whereas the US government will offer 200 work visas for American providers to practice in Ukraine for up to 2 years. Goddard states "We're on standby, obviously we can't do anything until the war ends, but we are organizing now - so that when it ends, we can be ready to go. I hope to rally all providers from around the US, but I would love to staff this initiative with many Arkansas physicians."Cardinal Healthcare Group, based in Rogers, Arkansas, is a Nationally respected, healthcare consulting/recruiting firm with over 700 clients in 50 states, and US Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico, with over 32 years of experience.For more information, please contact:Brooke Sara WellsSecretary to the boardCardinal Healthcare Group, Inc.Bronko Technology, Inc.Dallas, TX469-296-7540

