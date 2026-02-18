Attorney General Jackley Testifies in Opposition To Bill Repealing State’s Death Penalty

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: Wednesday, Feb. 18, 2026

Contact: Tony Mangan, Communications Director, 605-773-6878

PIERRE, S.D. – South Dakota Attorney General Marty Jackley Wednesday testified in opposition to House Bill 1268 which would have repealed the death penalty in South Dakota.

“The death penalty is, and should be, used sparingly in South Dakota and in only the most extreme cases,” said Attorney General Jackley, who has consistently opposed repeal of the death penalty. “The death penalty protects the innocent including citizens, law enforcement officers, correctional officers, and other officers from the most dangerous individuals in our society.“

House Bill 1268 was tabled in the House Judiciary Committee by a vote of 10-1 with two excused.

-30-