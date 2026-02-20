Quandis’ qbo4.AI Solution Wins 2026 Innovation Award from PROGRESS in Lending Association

Quandis, Inc. is an established, best-in-class fintech provider PROGRESS in Lending Association reports on mortgage technology news Eric Patrick, CTO of Quandis, Inc.

Addition of qbo4.AI to QBO core platform further automates and enhances mortgage workflows

This Innovation Award validates Quandis’ vision of agile adoption of AI into enterprise workflows in a secure, auditable way.” — Eric Patrick, CTO of Quandis, Inc.

RANCHO SANTA MARGARITA, CA, UNITED STATES, February 19, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Quandis, Inc. , an established best-in-class fintech provider, today announced that it has been honored with a 2026 Innovation Award from PROGRESS in Lending Association for the development of qbo4.AI—AI-powered functionality that is embedded within the core Quandis Business Objects™ (QBO) platform.Now in its 16th year, PROGRESS in Lending’s Innovation Award recognizes technology solutions launched within the past 12 months that are delivering measurable impact, addressing real-world lending challenges and advancing the mortgage industry.Launched in 2025, qbo4.AI represents a significant evolution in how mortgage servicers and lenders operationalize artificial intelligence. Rather than deploying disconnected AI tools across the enterprise, qbo4.AI provides a centralized, secure and configurable framework that enables organizations to embed multiple Generative AI solutions directly into complex, compliance-intensive workflows.“qbo4.AI establishes a new paradigm for AI adoption within mortgage servicing,” said John Beggins, president of Quandis. “This award validates our vision of empowering business users—not just IT departments—to harness the full power of AI within a secure, governed, and standardized environment.”Business challenges qbo4.AI solves include:• Intelligently processing and analyzing sensitive financial documents• Delivering auditable, data-driven decision support• Governing the compliant use of Non-Public Information (NPI)• Reducing manual intervention across complex servicing workflowsEmbedded within the QBO core framework, qbo4.AI enables lending entities to implement AI capabilities without requiring deep technical expertise or custom coding to deploy new large language models (LLMs). Instead, business teams are empowered with intuitive configuration tools to design, test, and manage AI-driven workflows while maintaining enterprise oversight and regulatory alignment.Unlike standalone AI deployments that create silos and governance risk, qbo4.AI unifies disparate AI initiatives into a cohesive, enterprise-grade framework. The result is synchronized workflows, improved data integrity and a scalable foundation for long-term AI innovation.“qbo4.AI infuses generative AI functionality throughout the QBO platform, enabling large scale, flexible orchestration of AI in your workflows,” said Eric Patrick, chief technology officer at Quandis. “For example, AI can analyze a document for you, and qbo4.AI can then orchestrate and automate AI analysis of all your documents, reconciling where there are hiccups and gaps. This Innovation Award validates Quandis’ vision of agile adoption of AI into enterprise workflows in a secure, auditable way."Business benefits of qbo4.AI include:• Dramatically improved operational efficiency• Lower operational and compliance-related costs• Reduced risk exposure• Accelerated user adoption of AI initiatives• Future-proofed foundation for digital servicing scaleThe new qbo4.AI functionality is available across key areas of the QBO core platform—a highly configurable, rules-driven productivity engine that orchestrates business process automation, enterprise-wide workflows, and seamless system integrations To learn more about Quandis and its award-winning qbo4.AI solution, call 949-525-9000, email info@quandis.com, or visit www.quandis.com . Quandis will also be exhibiting in booth #313 at the 2026 MBA Servicing Conference & Exposition from Feb. 16 -19 at the Gaylor in Grapevine, Texas. To arrange an at-show discussion, contact the company directly or drop by booth #313.About Quandis:Founded in 2003 and headquartered in Rancho Santa Margarita, Calif., Quandis Inc. is a leading provider of mortgage servicing and default management technology solutions. The company specializes in web-based platforms that automate complex processes across mortgage, financial services, insurance and consumer lending organizations. Quandis’ solutions include foreclosure process automation, short-sale portals, skip-tracing systems, valuations management, military search services, bankruptcy status searches, collections solutions, vendor management and custom application development. The company serves servicers, lenders, banks, law firms, GSEs, outsourced service providers, agents and brokers nationwide. For more information, visit www.quandis.com About PROGRESS in Lending’s Innovation Award:The complete list of 2026 Innovation Award honorees can be found at https://mymortgagemindset.com/the-2026-innovations-award-winners-are/ . Since 2010, PROGRESS in Lending’s Innovation Award program has recognized market-leading technologies that create meaningful impact across the mortgage ecosystem. A panel of industry veterans evaluates submissions based on industry significance, originality, measurable efficiencies and documented cost and time savings. Visit the publisher’s website for more information www.progressinlending.com ###

