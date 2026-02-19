Home + History Las Vegas Announces New Events Added to Nevada’s Premier Heritage Tourism Festival, April 16-19, 2026

Southern Nevada’s premier heritage tourism festival presented by the Nevada Preservation Foundation (NPF), returns for its 11th year April 16-19, 2026. Rare Access: Howard Hughes “Green House” Vintage Boulevard Mall

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, February 19, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Las Vegas’ past takes center stage once again this spring when the 11th annual Home + History Las Vegas transforms the valley into a four-day celebration of architecture, culture, and community. Presented by the Nevada Preservation Foundation (NPF), the 2026 festival is scheduled for April 16 - 19 with new and returning tours and programs, inviting locals and visitors to explore the people, places, and ideas that shaped Southern Nevada.This year’s festival will feature more than 35 curated experiences, with several new events debuting in 2026. From guided neighborhood walks and immersive home tours to educational workshops, scenic strolls, and special evening programs, Home + History invites participants to discover a Las Vegas rarely seen for a better understanding on why preservation is so important.“Home + History shows that preservation isn’t just about saving old buildings; it’s about understanding the people, neighborhoods, and stories that shaped our city and continue to define it.” said Dr. Paige Figanbaum, Executive Director of NPF. “This year, we are introducing new programs, new neighborhoods, and new ways for people to engage with local history, bringing those stories to life in ways that are fun, accessible, and deeply meaningful.”• Bootleggers in the Garden: A Prohibition-Style EveningTo kick-off the festival on April 15, step back into the Jazz Age for a hotsy-totsy night of bathtub libations and vintage glamour inside the garden of a rare 1930s Las Vegas residence. With food from 2026 James Beard Award Semifinalist Chef James Trees and Chef Todd Harrington, paired with whimsical “teas” crafted by a celebrated downtown mixologist Jonah Gibbs of Bar Boheme and High Steaks. This intimate speakeasy-inspired soirée promises a tea party you’ll never forget. With limited capacity and a secret location, the soirée offers a rare chance to enjoy inventive dishes in a historic setting.• RARE ACCESS: Howard Hughes “Green House” ToursFestival-goers will have an extraordinary opportunity to explore the historic Howard Hughes “Green House.” Hughes closed this property in 1954, leaving his belongings behind. Frozen in time and famously featured in the film, Casino, this tour offers a remarkable glimpse into the life of one of Las Vegas’ most enigmatic figures.• 1984: Revenge of the Yuppies A Totally Preppy Country Club Soiree Step into the summer of 1984 at a sunset soirée inspired by the Spanish Oaks Tennis Club, where pastel glamour, yuppie ambition, and early-80s cool set the scene. Hosted at a private clubhouse overlooking the Las Vegas Strip, guests will experience a rare setting that has remained largely unchanged since the late 1970s. Sip classic Salty Dogs, stroll celebrity-touched grounds, and dance to smooth early-80s pop for a night of nostalgia.• Mall Walk Through the Eras: The Boulevard MallLace up your L.A. Gears for a nostalgic mall walk through the decades at Boulevard Mall, Nevada’s first climate-controlled indoor shopping center. From its 1968 opening through its 1970s rise, 1980s heyday, 1990s expansion, and early-2010s transformation into a vibrant cultural and educational hub, celebrate the evolution of an iconic Las Vegas landmark; mall-era fashion encouraged.• Coffee & Chapels: How Las Vegas Became the Wedding CapitalGuests will explore a chapel-rich neighborhood, discover how Vegas became a wedding capital, visit vintage chapels, and maybe peek behind the scenes.• Mid Mod Museum: A Guide to Premiere Mid-Century Modern Furniture DesignHomeowners and experts will welcome guests into their showstopping Paradise Palms home for an in-depth look at collecting Mid-Century Modern furniture. Explore a museum-quality collection, and learn how to spot high-value pieces• Black Mountain Neighborhood Tour: The Secret of Black MountainGuests can explore a hidden Henderson neighborhood built by Paradise Homes with early designs by Palmer and Krisel, of this once-elite enclave and concluding with exclusive access inside a historic home.New educational events are also available, including Preservation 101: What Does Historic Designation Mean?, a practical, program that demystifies preservation processes and design standards, and Old Home 911: Restoring a Vintage Home From the Studs Out, a hands-on session for anyone looking to revive an older home while maintaining its character.Additional Festival Highlights & Returning Favorites:Returning favorites include Of Scotsmen + Mayors, a beloved walking tour through the storied Scotch 80s, an enclave of architectural treasures and the Coffee & Cruising Bike Tour: Lost Motels and Lawyer’s Row, a scenic ride highlighting adaptive reuse, mid-century architecture, and the shifting urban landscape of downtown. The Henderson Historic Bus Tour offers an exclusive behind-the-gates look at the original Basic Magnesium, Inc. plant and it shaped both Henderson and Southern Nevada. Rounding out the classics is the Vintage Vegas Home Tour (Express Check-In), the festival’s signature multi-home experience featuring a range of eras and architectural styles including a special stop at the historic Mesquite Club, established in 1911.Tickets & Information:Event tickets start at $35 and are on sale now. Explore the complete roster of tours, talks, and rare-access experiences at https://nevadapreservation.org/home-history-las-vegas/ About Nevada Preservation Foundation:Nevada Preservation Foundation (NPF), a statewide non-profit organization founded in 2014, is dedicated to the preservation and revitalization of historic Nevada buildings and neighborhoods fostering awareness and appreciation through educational initiatives that center on the lifestyles and pop-culture of past and present residents who collectively are the essence of Las Vegas.At the forefront of advocating for Nevada's historic sites, NPF is a volunteer driven non-profit of local historians who diligently research, write, and share captivating stories that illuminate Nevada’s rich heritage.Safeguarding and preserving Nevada’s architectural landscape not only fosters a distinct sense of place but also plays a crucial role in creating an engaged community for both residents and visitors. Visit Nevada Preservation Foundation to learn more about the organization and how to get involved.

