FS-Curtis Hosts Successful Sales Meeting in St. Louis

FS-Curtis Held Their 2026 Sales Meeting in St. Louis

FS-Curtis, Platinum Channel Partners, and FS-Compression Met in St. Louis for a week of discussion, training, and fun!

ST. LOUIS, MO, UNITED STATES, February 18, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- FS-Curtis proudly welcomed Platinum Channel Partners and members of the FS-Compression sales team to St. Louis earlier this month for a dynamic sales meeting centered on innovation, collaboration, and shared success.The multi-day event brought together distributor leaders from across the country for strategic discussions, key business updates, new product conversations, and targeted training sessions designed to strengthen alignment and support continued growth throughout the FS-Curtis network.“Our Platinum partners are instrumental in delivering the performance and reliability customers expect from FS-Curtis,” said Ryan Jarvis National Sales Director. “This meeting allowed us to exchange ideas, showcase new advancements, and ensure we are collectively positioned for a strong year ahead.”A highlight of the meeting was the presentation of the 2025 FS-Curtis Distributor Awards, recognizing outstanding achievements across the partner network:Top Total Sales: Arizona Air CompressorHighest Aftermarket Connectivity: Industrial AirTotal Solutions Sales: LBS CorporationSpirit of FS-Curtis: LBS CorporationBiggest Year-Over-Year Growth: Pina BrothersThese awards reflect the exceptional dedication, performance, and customer commitment demonstrated throughout the year.While the meeting delivered significant business value, it also emphasized the importance of building strong relationships. Attendees enjoyed an evening surrounded by vintage automobiles at Fast Lane Classic Cars, followed by a lively night of bowling, games, and team dinners at some of St. Louis’ most iconic Italian and barbecue destinations.Guests stayed just steps from the Gateway Arch, taking in sweeping city views while connecting with colleagues and celebrating shared accomplishments.The event reinforced FS-Curtis’s ongoing commitment to investing in its partners through training, innovation, and collaboration, ensuring customers continue to receive best-in-class compressed air solutions backed by a trusted distribution network.FS-Curtis looks forward to building on the momentum from this year’s meeting and continuing to drive success together in 2026 and beyond.About FS-CurtisFor over 170 years, FS-Curtis has been a leader in compressed air systems, providing reliable and efficient solutions to industrial partners worldwide. Our unwavering commitment to quality and service, backed by our factory experts, has made FS-Curtis the brand of choice for professionals across industries.

