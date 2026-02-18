Say “I Do” to Smart Planning: After Valentine’s Day, NYS Department of State’s Division of Consumer Protection Shares Wedding Tips for Newly Engaged New Yorkers

With Valentine’s Day a popular day to propose, the New York Department of State’s Division of Consumer Protection is providing tips to help recently engaged couples make informed choices and avoid scammers when planning their wedding. Weddings are beautiful occasions to celebrate marriage among loved ones. Coordinating vendors, paying deposits, handling legal documents and managing busy schedules can make wedding planning an overwhelming process, and the emotional and financial pressures can make couples more vulnerable to fraud. Scammers are always looking for opportunities to steal money from consumers. Whether planning for 20 or 200 guests, weddings are a big task, but consumers can follow important steps to avoid scams and make informed choices for their big day.



“With the post Valentine’s Day engagement boom, many newly engaged New Yorkers are beginning the wedding planning process,” said Secretary of State Walter T. Mosley. “While this is an exciting time, it often comes with significant expenses and important decisions that can leave consumers vulnerable to scams. By doing their research, reading contracts carefully, and staying alert to red flags, couples can protect their money and focus on celebrating their big day without the worry of being scammed.”

AVOID WEDDING SCAMS:

Avoid too-good-to-be-true offers on social media: Social media is full of personalized advertisements. Many couples might start seeing ads for wedding related products and services once engaged. However, fake accounts created by scammers may offer big discounts for products that are of poor quality or never arrive. Always research businesses outside of social media and read customer reviews before making purchases online. Avoid responding to unsolicited quotes or offers from vendors on social media.

Beware of fake businesses or services: Scammers can pose as photographers, florists, wedding planners, and other vendors to steal consumers’ money. They often create websites and online profiles with fake or stolen pictures, videos, and testimonials to mimic legitimate businesses. They may require hefty deposits or full payment up front but then disappear after getting the money. Always vet businesses before sending money by doing your research, asking for references, and scheduling a meeting to ask specific questions about their work.

Avoid vendors without contracts: When you hire a vendor for your wedding day, you are entrusting the business to provide high-quality service for the big day. Reputable vendors will require a contract that includes the exact terms to which the vendor and consumer agree. This protects the business and the consumer by setting clearly defined expectations for the purchase. Always read these documents carefully, ask questions before signing, and keep all agreements and revisions in writing.

Don’t fall for phishing scams or “Free” honeymoon raffles: Never respond to offers to claim a “prize” from a raffle you didn’t enter. They are scams. Sometimes, bridal expositions may host raffles for real honeymoon trips, but consumers should be aware that “free” vacations are often sales pitches for timeshares that require costly deposits, fees, and mandatory appointments. Watch out for high-pressure tactics and do not let yourself get pushed into quickly accepting an offer. See the Division’s alert on planning holiday travel for more information on avoiding travel scams.

BE A SAVVY SHOPPER AND FIND WAYS TO SAVE:

Don’t buy what you don’t need: Wedding vendors, like venues, photographers, and caterers, often provide multiple “package” options in varying price ranges. These packages might have features or services you may not need or want. When getting quotes from vendors, have conversations about whether there is flexibility in their packages. If you negotiate, some vendors may be able to remove features you don’t want in exchange for a discount.

Watch out for fees: Always ask vendors if their quotes include taxes, fees, gratuities, and other applicable costs. These additional costs can add up and put you unexpectedly over budget. Some vendors do not include taxes or service fees in their quotes, but they should inform you of all costs and fees before you sign any contract or agree to do business with them.

Get everything in writing: Make sure all quotes, agreements, contracts and decisions you negotiate with businesses are in writing. Keep copies of all documents for your records. Using one email inbox dedicated to wedding planning can help you and your partner stay organized.

Think flexibly: Booking your wedding date off-season or on a weekday may offer a substantial discount compared to more popular days and seasons. Also consider non-traditional venues or other creative choices to stay within budget while saving for the aspects you and your partner care about the most.

If you’re looking for ideas for your wedding location, check out I LOVE NY’s The Ultimate Guide to New York State Wedding Venues. It provides various luxury, unique and affordable options throughout the State.



For the specific requirements of getting married in New York State, visit the Department of Health’s site for details.

About the New York State Division of Consumer Protection

Follow the New York Department of State on Facebook, X and Instagram and check in every Tuesday for more practical tips that educate and empower New York consumers on a variety of topics. Sign up to receive consumer alerts directly to your email or phone here.

The New York State Division of Consumer Protection provides voluntary mediation between a consumer and a business when a consumer has been unsuccessful at reaching a resolution on their own. The Consumer Assistance Helpline 1-800-697-1220 is available Monday to Friday from 8:30am to 4:30pm, excluding State Holidays, and consumer complaints can be filed at any time at www.dos.ny.gov/consumerprotection. The Division can also be reached via X at @NYSConsumer or Facebook