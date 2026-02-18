Two Cookeville Men Arrested, Charged in Joint Drug Investigation

PUTNAM COUNTY – A joint investigation by special agents assigned to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation’s Drug Investigation Division, High Intensity Drug Trafficking Area (HIDTA) Task Force, and Cookeville Police Department has resulted in the arrest of two Cookeville men.

In January, after receiving an online tip, the agencies began investigating allegations of illegal drug sales in the Cookeville area.

On Tuesday, investigators executed a search warrant at a residence in the 800 block of East Broad Street and seized marijuana, cocaine, MDMA, THC cartridges, seven firearms, multiple rounds of ammunition, drug paraphernalia, and $40,000.

Two men inside the residence at the time of the search warrant were arrested and booked into the Putnam County Jail.

Anthony Alder (DOB 08/23/2002), charged with one count of Possession with Intent to Manufacture/Deliver/Sell Schedule I, one count of Possession with Intent to Manufacture/Deliver/Sell Schedule II , one count of Possession with Intent to Manufacture/Deliver/Sell Schedule VI, and one count of Possession of a Firearm while Committing a Dangerous Felony. Bond: $120,000.

Logan Richardson (DOB 10/22/2001), charged with one count of Possession with Intent to Manufacture/Deliver/Sell Schedule VI, and one count of Possession of a Firearm while Committing a Dangerous Felony. Bond: $40,000.

The charges and allegations referenced in this release are merely accusations of criminal conduct and not evidence. The defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt and convicted through due process of law.

