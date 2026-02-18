Oklahoma Roofing Expert Warns Insurance Changes Are Quietly Reducing Roof Lifespans for Homeowners

storm-damaged roof replacement Before and after photos of a storm-damaged roof replacement in Oklahoma City storm-damaged roof replacement Eric and Shay Brown Holding the GAF Master Elite Badge

Insurance is paying less on roof claims. An Oklahoma roofer explains installation quality, contractors, and full roofing systems matter for your home.

It’s like the peanuts on an airplane,” he said. “One bag doesn’t cost much. But when you remove it from every flight, they save millions” — Eric Brown

OKLAHOMA CITY, OK, UNITED STATES, February 18, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Many Oklahoma homeowners believe a new roof’s lifespan comes down to choosing the right shingle. But a longtime local contractor says a growing shift in insurance claim payouts is quietly changing how roofs are built — and how long they last.Eric Brown, co-owner of McCann’s Roofing & Construction, says the issue isn’t what homeowners are selecting — it’s what they’re never told.“Roofing isn’t like buying a truck where every model is built the same way in a factory,” Brown said. “With a roof, the installer is the factory. Two homes can use the exact same shingles and one lasts 20 years while the other starts having problems early. The difference is in the system — and whether it was installed the way it was designed to be.”A small reduction with a big impactBrown says tighter insurance payouts are creating a gap between what a home needs and what some contractors install.“It’s like the peanuts on an airplane,” he said. “One bag doesn’t cost much. But when you remove it from every flight, the company saves millions. Insurance companies are paying a little less on every roof — and that ‘little less’ is usually a component the home actually needed for long-term protection.”According to Brown, most homeowners never realize they’re making a long-term quality decision during the insurance process.“When someone tells me they want to save money, I ask one simple question:‘Are you wanting lower-quality installation and cheaper materials?’And every time they say no. They just didn’t know that was the trade-off.”The warranty problem that shows up years laterThe trend is compounded by the high number of short-lived roofing companies that appear after major storms, particularly in hail-prone states like Oklahoma.“A workmanship warranty only matters if the company that installed the roof is still in business,” Brown said. “When contractors focus on speed and volume to keep cash flow moving, many of them aren’t here five or ten years later. That leaves the homeowner paying for a failure they thought was covered.”Roofing as a complete systemBrown emphasizes that a roof is not a single product but a system made up of ventilation, flashing, underlayment, and manufacturer-specified components all of which affect how long it performs.“You can use the best shingle on the market and still end up with a failing roof if the system isn’t installed correctly,” he said.Why the conversation matters nowWith severe weather events increasing across the central United States and insurance carriers adjusting claim structures, Brown believes the issue is becoming more widespread.“This isn’t just about Oklahoma,” he said. “Homeowners in every storm market are facing the same situation — they just don’t know it yet.”A long-term approachMcCann’s Roofing & Construction, a family-owned company established in 1995 and based in Edmond, says its focus has remained the same for three decades: install complete roofing systems according to manufacturer specifications and advocate for the homeowner throughout the insurance process.“Our job isn’t to build a roof that matches a check,” Brown said.“Our job is to build a roof that protects the family living under it for decades.”

