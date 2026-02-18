Water and Sanitation calls for heightened water conservation following Mpumalanga dam levels drop

The Department of Water and Sanitation (DWS) calls for heightened water conservation as dam levels in the Mpumalanga Province continue to drop, even though still stable around 100%.

The latest DWS weekly State of Reservoirs report, released on 16 February 2026 shows that the Mpumalanga Province recorded a marginal decline on average dam levels from 100.1% to 100.0%. There were mixed results in terms of the Water Management Areas (WMA), with the Limpopo–Olifants WMA recording a slight drop from 99.1% to 98.8%, and the Inkomati–Usuthu WMA on the other hand recording a slight increase from 99.8% to 99.9%.

In terms of the districts, water levels remained unchanged in Ehlanzeni at 100.8%, whereas Gert Sibande and Nkangala recorded slight declines from 99.7% to 99.5% and 100.2% to 100.1%, respectively.

Most of the listed dams in the Lowveld and Ehlanzeni District of the Mpumalanga Province recorded some improvements apart from Driekoppies Dam which recorded a drop from 101.0% to 100.8%. Blyderiverpoort, Witklip, and Ohrigstad dams remained unchanged at 101.3%, 100.9%, and 100.1% respectively.

The listed dams which recorded improvements in the Lowveld include Buffelskloof from 100.3% to 100.7%, Longmere from 100.4% to 101.3%, Klipkopjes from 100.2% to 100.6%, Primkop from 101.9% to 102.4%, Kwena from 100.8% to 101.0%, Da Gama from 99.8% to 100.3%, and Inyaka from 100.4% to 100.7%.

It should be noted that even though there were mixed results in the Lowveld, all the listed dams are above 100% and in line with the district unchanged 100.8%.

It was a mixed bag in the Gert Sibande District, with most dams recording declines in water levels, except for Vygeboom and Morgenstond dams which recorded improvements, recording increases from 99.1% to 101.5%, and from 100.0% to 100.2%, respectively.

The listed dams with declining water levels include Grootdraai dropping from 101.0% to 100.1%, Nooitgedacht from 100.3% to 100.1%, Jericho from 100.7% to 100.0%, Westoe from 85.7% to 85.3%, and Heyshope from 100.4% to 100.2%.

Middelburg Dam is the only listed dam which recorded an improvement in the Nkangala District, recording an increase from 99.3% to 101.5%, while Witbank Dam remained unchanged at 97.7%.

Loskop and Rhenosterkop / Mkhombo dams recorded declines in the Nkangala District, dropping from 100.6% to 100.3%, and 100.9% to 100.5% respectively.

DWS reminds the public that water conservation is essential for sustainable and reliable water supply as South Africa remains a water-scarce country. DWS therefore encourages the public to use water wisely and sparingly, fix all leaks, report burst pipes to relevant authorities, and prevent the vandalism of water infrastructure to prevent the loss of precious water as every drop counts.

