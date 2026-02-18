Parliament sends condolences following passing of Rev Jesse Jackson

Parliament’s Presiding Officers express their heartfelt condolences on the passing of Rev Jesse Jackson, a distinguished civil rights leader, global advocate for justice, and a steadfast voice for equality and human dignity.

Rev Jackson’s lifelong commitment to advancing civil rights, social justice and economic inclusion inspired millions across the world and resonated deeply with South Africa’s own struggle for freedom and equality. His unwavering advocacy for peace, dialogue and human rights contributed to the global movement against discrimination and oppression, and bonds of solidarity among nations striving for justice.

South Africa remembers with appreciation Rev Jackson’s consistent support for the anti-apartheid struggle and his efforts to promote international awareness of the injustices faced by oppressed communities. His legacy serves as a reminder of the enduring importance of principled leadership, courage and compassion in advancing democratic values.

On behalf of the people of South Africa and Parliament, the Presiding Officers extend sincere sympathies to his family, loved ones, colleagues and all those whose lives were touched by his leadership and service.

May his soul rest in peace, and may his enduring legacy continue to inspire generations in the pursuit of justice, equality and human dignity.

