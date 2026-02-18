Parliament invites media to apply for accreditation to cover 2026 Budget Speech

Parliament invites members of the media to apply for accreditation to cover the 2026 Budget Speech by the Minister of Finance, Mr Enoch Godongwana, scheduled for Wednesday, 25 February at 14:00 at the Cape Town City Hall.

The Budget Speech follows the President’s State of the Nation Address (SONA), in which President Cyril Ramaphosa outlined the government’s policy priorities and programme of action for the year ahead. The budget sets out how the government will fund these priorities within the constraints of available resources.

Accreditation details

Members of the Media, including photographers who wish to cover the Budget Speech in person, should register for accreditation on the following link: https://forms.office.com/r/Mq3L0x89h7 before 17:00 on Friday, 20 February 2026.

Applications must include:

Full name and surname

ID or passport number

Media house

Designation (reporter, photographer, cameraperson, etc.)

Contact details (email and cellphone)

Minister Godongwana’s 2026 Budget Speech will be broadcast live on Parliament TV (DSTV Channel 408) and livestreamed on Parliament’s website and social media platforms, including Parliament’s YouTube Channel. Parliament will also provide live feeds to the interested broadcasters upon request.

Parliamentary sittings are open to the media and the public. Members of the public can follow parliamentary sittings live on Parliament TV (DSTV Channel 408), through a live stream on Parliament’s website, Parliament’s YouTube channel, and X (Twitter) page on the links below:

X (Twitter): https://twitter.com/ParliamentofRSA

Facebook: https://facebook.com/ParliamentofRSA

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/ParliamentofRSA

NB: Members of the media who wish to be part of the National Treasury’s lock-up must contact Xolisa Dodo by email: Xolisa.Dodo@treasury.gov.za

#GovZAUpdates