Latest Government Waste Hotline Report Released by Oregon Secretary of State Tobias Read

Today, Oregon Secretary of State Tobias Read released the annual report on the State Government Waste Hotline. The program provides tools for state workers and the public to anonymously report suspected misuse of taxpayer funds or resources.

“Oregonians deserve a government that’s working efficiently and effectively for them,” said Oregon Secretary of State Tobias Read. “The State Government Waste Hotline is one of the tools we use to help make sure agencies are using every dollar wisely.”

In 2025, hotline reports led to the Audits Division identifying $2,900,856 in questioned costs. “Questioned costs” is an auditing term and refers to costs that may be inappropriate under statutes, regulations, or the terms of a grant agreement. All hotline reports were closed by the end of 2025.

The hotline fielded 219 reports in 2025, a slight increase from the previous year. However, the number of reports was still below the state average of 253 reports per year over the last ten years.

Last year, Secretary of State Read established an enhanced hotline review process. This includes creating a review panel of subject matter experts from across the agency. The intent is to improve the quality of decisions made around reviewing and processing hotline reports.

“I created this new review process to put us in a stronger position to meet our obligation to the legislature and effectively respond to hotline reports,” said Secretary Read. “This panel means we have more expertise and greater capacity to ensure we’re providing high quality service to Oregonians.”

The Oregon Secretary of State’s Audits Division has administered the toll-free hotline since 1995. They review each report and, based on statutory guidelines, decide which to investigate.

This annual summary report must be submitted to the Legislature, according to Oregon statute. It includes information about the number, nature, and resolution of each hotline report received.

Read the full report on the Secretary of State website.