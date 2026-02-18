Hypno Life Launches as the World’s Only Weekly Live Radio Show Dedicated to Hypnosis and Subconscious Mind Training

This show is about demystifying hypnosis,” says Dr. Deihl. “When people understand how their subconscious mind works, they gain leverage over stress, fear, and unwanted patterns.” — Dr. William Deihl, Founder of Doc Hypnosis

PHOENIX, AZ, UNITED STATES, February 18, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- A groundbreaking new radio show is redefining how the public understands hypnosis, subconscious programming, and nervous system science.Hypno Life is now airing as the world’s only weekly live radio program fully dedicated to clinical hypnosis, mind training, and behavioral transformation. The show broadcasts every Saturday at 11:00 AM on KFNX 1100, known as The Pulse of Arizona.Hosted by two of Arizona’s most respected and internationally recognized hypnotherapists — widely known as “Mr. and Mrs. Hypnosis” — the show brings elite-level hypnosis expertise to mainstream radio.Hosted by Two of the World’s Leading HypnotherapistsDr. William Deihl – Founder of Doc HypnosisDr. William Deihl is the Founder of Doc Hypnosis, one of Arizona’s most recognized clinical hypnotherapy practices. A nationally known hypnotist, speaker, and behavioral performance specialist, Dr. Deihl integrates neuroscience, NLP, Provocative Change Works, Swan Protocol only USA Trainer and advanced subconscious reprogramming techniques to help clients overcome anxiety, phobias, trauma patterns, stress disorders, and unwanted habits.He is widely regarded by peers and clients as one of the top clinical hypnotherapists practicing today.Dr. Jennifer Couldry – Co-Host & Founder of Soul Echo TherapyDr. Jennifer Couldry, founder of Soul Echo Therapy, is a Doctor of Musical Arts and clinical practitioner specializing in sound-based nervous system regulation, hypnotherapy, trauma-informed care being the 1st certified IEMT in Arizona, EMDR-informed modalities, and subconscious healing.Through her unique integration of performance science, breath physiology, and therapeutic regulation, she has earned recognition as one of the most innovative and respected hypnotherapists in her field.Together, Dr. Deihl and Dr. Couldry are considered by many in the hypnosis and performance psychology communities to be among the best hypnotherapists in the world — combining science, artistry, and real-world clinical results.Bringing Clinical Hypnosis to Live RadioWhile hypnosis is often misunderstood as stage entertainment, Hypno Life focuses on evidence-informed clinical applications, including:• Anxiety and stress reduction• Sleep optimization• Subconscious belief change• Habit transformation• Confidence and performance psychology• Nervous system regulation• Trauma-informed hypnotherapyEach episode features live listener interaction, on-air demonstrations, and practical mental tools that audiences can apply immediately.“This show is about demystifying hypnosis,” says Dr. Deihl. “When people understand how their subconscious mind works, they gain leverage over stress, fear, and unwanted patterns.”Dr. Couldry adds, “Regulation is trainable. The nervous system responds to suggestion, breath, and sound. Once you learn the mechanisms, change becomes measurable.”Why Hypno Life Is a FirstHypno Life distinguishes itself as:• A weekly live hypnosis radio show• Dedicated exclusively to hypnosis and subconscious training• Hosted by practicing clinical hypnotherapists• Interactive and listener-driven• Focused on neuroscience-informed behavioral changeRather than prerecorded content, Hypno Life offers real-time education and engagement — bringing hypnosis into a mainstream, accessible format.Elevating Hypnosis in Arizona and BeyondAs interest in mental health, subconscious reprogramming, and nervous system science continues to grow globally, Hypno Life positions Arizona as a hub for advanced hypnotherapy education and innovation.Listeners can tune in locally across Phoenix or stream live through KFNX platforms.Show InformatioHypno Life – The Hypnosis Radio ShowSaturdays at 11:00 AMKFNX 1100The Pulse of ArizonaMedia ContactDr. William DeihlFounder, Doc HypnosisPhoenix, ArizonaPhone: 602-314-1907Website: https://dochypnosis.com

