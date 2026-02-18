North West Provincial Legislature holds roundtable discussion on North West Gambling Amendment Bill 2025, 19 Feb
The North West Provincial Legislature Portfolio Committee on Economic Development, Environment, Conservation and Tourism, chaired by Hon. Mpho Khunou, will convene a roundtable discussion with the Department of Economic Development, Environment, Conservation and Tourism, its entities, and relevant stakeholders on the North West Gambling Amendment Bill, 2025. The roundtable follows a Committee meeting held on 28 November 2025, during which substantive written submissions were received from, among others, Peermont Global (Pty) Ltd, umAfrica Gaming Technologies (Pty) Ltd, 4Racing (Pty) Ltd, and Goldrush Gaming Group.
In light of the material recommendations and concerns raised by stakeholders, the Committee deemed it necessary to facilitate an inclusive engagement platform to allow for comprehensive deliberations and inputs on the proposed legislative amendments.
The meeting is scheduled as follows:
- Date : Thursday, 19 February 2026
- Time : 09h00
- Venue : NWPL Auditorium - Mahikeng
