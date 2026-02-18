MEC Kedibone Diale hands over operating licences to minibus and scholar transport operators, 19 Feb

Gauteng MEC for Roads and Transport, Kedibone Diale-Tlabela, will on Thursday, 19 February 2026, hand over operating licences to qualifying minibus and scholar transport operators in Johannesburg.The handover forms part of the Department's ongoing commitment to strengthening regulatory compliance within the public transport sector.

By formalising and licensing operators, the Department seeks to promote safer roads, improve accountability, and ensure that learners and daily commuters are transported by legally recognised and properly regulated service providers. This intervention is aligned with broader provincial efforts to enhance road safety, professionalise the transport industry, and protect vulnerable road users, particularly learners who rely on scholar transport services.

Details of the event are as follows:

Date: Thursday, 19 February 2026

Time: 12h00

Venue: Life Centre Building, 45 Commissioner Street, Marshalltown, Johannesburg

Members of the media are requested to confirm their attendance with Mr King Mthombeni on 071 400 0915.

Enquries:

Melitah Madiba

Department’s Head of Communications

Cell: 073 644 9935

Lesiba Mpya

MEC’s Spokesperson

Cell: 078 450 9841

E-mail pressoffice.gpdrt@gauteng.gov.za

#GovZAUpdates