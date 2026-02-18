MEC Matome Chiloane introduces independent law firm after Bernard Isaacs Primary learner’s death, 19 Feb
Manqoba Mnisi tragically passed away on Monday, 2 February 2026, following an incident that occurred on the school premises. MEC Chiloane will formally introduce the appointed law firm to the school.
The MEC will also outline the Terms of Reference that will guide the law firm’s investigation, including the scope and focus of the independent investigation.
Members of the media are invited as follows:
Date: Thursday, 19 February 2026
Time: 09:30
Venue: Bernard Isaacs Primary School, 35 Pinelands Street, Coronationville
For more information, contact:
Steve Mabona
Gauteng Department of Education’s Spokesperson
Cell: 072 574 3860
