MEC Matome Chiloane introduces independent law firm after Bernard Isaacs Primary learner’s death, 19 Feb

Gauteng Education MEC, Matome Chiloane, will on Thursday, 19 February 2026, introduce the Independent Investigative Law Firm appointed to probe the circumstances surrounding the death of Manqoba Mnisi, a Grade R boy learner from Bernard Isaacs Primary School in Coronationville, Johannesburg.

Manqoba Mnisi tragically passed away on Monday, 2 February 2026, following an incident that occurred on the school premises. MEC Chiloane will formally introduce the appointed law firm to the school.

The MEC will also outline the Terms of Reference that will guide the law firm’s investigation, including the scope and focus of the independent investigation.

Members of the media are invited as follows:

Date: Thursday, 19 February 2026

Time: 09:30

Venue: Bernard Isaacs Primary School, 35 Pinelands Street, Coronationville

For more information, contact:

Steve Mabona

Gauteng Department of Education’s Spokesperson

Cell: 072 574 3860

