Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,993 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 429,530 in the last 365 days.

MEC Matome Chiloane introduces independent law firm after Bernard Isaacs Primary learner’s death, 19 Feb

Gauteng Education MEC, Matome Chiloane, will on Thursday, 19 February 2026, introduce the Independent Investigative Law Firm appointed to probe the circumstances surrounding the death of Manqoba Mnisi, a Grade R boy learner from Bernard Isaacs Primary School in Coronationville, Johannesburg. 

Manqoba Mnisi tragically passed away on Monday, 2 February 2026, following an incident that occurred on the school premises. MEC Chiloane will formally introduce the appointed law firm to the school. 

The MEC will also outline the Terms of Reference that will guide the law firm’s investigation, including the scope and focus of the independent investigation. 

Members of the media are invited as follows: 

Date: Thursday, 19 February 2026
Time: 09:30
Venue: Bernard Isaacs Primary School, 35 Pinelands Street, Coronationville

For more information, contact:
Steve Mabona
Gauteng Department of Education’s Spokesperson
Cell: 072 574 3860
 

#GovZAUpdates
 

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

MEC Matome Chiloane introduces independent law firm after Bernard Isaacs Primary learner’s death, 19 Feb

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

By continuing to use this site, you agree to our Terms & Conditions, last updated on September 30, 2025.