Premier Alan Winde briefs media on province’s Foot-and-Mouth disease response, 20 Feb

On Friday, 20 February 2026, Western Cape Premier Alan Winde and provincial Minister of Agriculture, Economic Development and Tourism Dr Ivan Meyer will provide an update on the coordinated response to contain the national Foot-and-Mouth disease outbreak in the Western Cape.

Since the latest outbreak, the Western Cape Government and multiple role players in the agriculture sector have been driving a 21-point response plan, that includes restrictions on the movement of livestock and a vaccination campaign.

Head of Western Cape Agriculture, Dr Mogale Sebopesta and Director: Animal Health Dr Noluvuyo Magadla, will also be in attendance.

Date: 20 February 2026

Time: 11 am – 12 pm

Location: Premier’s Media Room, First Floor, 7 Wale Street, Cape Town or MS Teams

https://teams.microsoft.com/meet/37661461219398?p=1PpUEaB1kyd343btzt

Media wishing to attend in-person or virtually are requested to contact Regan Thaw

Enquiries:

Media Liaison Officer to the Premier

Regan Thaw

Cell: 083 627 7246

E-mail: Regan.Thaw@westerncape.gov.za

