Premier Alan Winde briefs media on province’s Foot-and-Mouth disease response, 20 Feb
On Friday, 20 February 2026, Western Cape Premier Alan Winde and provincial Minister of Agriculture, Economic Development and Tourism Dr Ivan Meyer will provide an update on the coordinated response to contain the national Foot-and-Mouth disease outbreak in the Western Cape.
Since the latest outbreak, the Western Cape Government and multiple role players in the agriculture sector have been driving a 21-point response plan, that includes restrictions on the movement of livestock and a vaccination campaign.
Head of Western Cape Agriculture, Dr Mogale Sebopesta and Director: Animal Health Dr Noluvuyo Magadla, will also be in attendance.
Date: 20 February 2026
Time: 11 am – 12 pm
Location: Premier’s Media Room, First Floor, 7 Wale Street, Cape Town or MS Teams
Media wishing to attend in-person or virtually are requested to contact Regan Thaw, Media Liaison Officer to the Premier, at 083 627 7246 or Regan.Thaw@westerncape.gov.za.
Enquiries:
Media Liaison Officer to the Premier
Regan Thaw
Cell: 083 627 7246
E-mail: Regan.Thaw@westerncape.gov.za
Legal Disclaimer:
