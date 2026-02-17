Prime Minister Golob: »Healthcare is and remains the highest priority of this government«

SLOVENIA, February 17 - The Prime Minister and ministers toured the hospital premises, including several departments (gynaecology and obstetrics, paediatrics, radiology, and so on) and the emergency centre. They learned about the programmes implemented by the hospital, including the operation of the mobile palliative unit. The hospital is also in the process of installing a new magnetic resonance imaging scanner and CT scanner. The purchase of a new mammography machine is also planned.

In a statement to the media after the visit, the Prime Minister emphasised that healthcare is a priority for this government. »The public health system and health in general have been the highest priority of this government throughout its term and will remain so in the next term,« the Prime Minister was clear.

The Prime Minister continued by saying that the government today approved funds for the construction of a new facility at the Brežice hospital. »I am very pleased to see that these investments are being managed excellently. Therefore, I would like to thank the management of the Brežice General Hospital for successfully managing investments,« the Prime Minister praised the hospital management. He added that successful management and organisation are also the best guarantee for preserving jobs and hospital programmes, and are also reflected in the relationship with patients.

The Prime Minister continued by saying that the government will continue to strive to provide support to Posavje, as a strategic region of Slovenia. »Posavje is strategic, not only because of energy, but also because of its proximity to the border and our defence capabilities. We will connect all of this into a coherent whole, and the Brežice hospital reflects this through joint investments in the development of new capacities,« said the Prime Minister, expressing his belief that there will be even more investments in the coming years.

Hospital director Anica Hribar thanked the Prime Minister and the ministers for the visit. »We presented all our acquisitions, but above all we talked about our investments that we have been planning together with the Ministry of Health and the Investment Office for the last three years,« she said. She expressed particular satisfaction with the fact that from March, residents of Posavje will be able to undergo magnetic resonance imaging in their local hospital.