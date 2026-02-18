Fabriclore Strengthen Woven Fabric Garment Production Offering for Global Fashion Businesses Ahead of Spring/Summer 2026

logo2

JAIPUR, INDIA, February 18, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Fabriclore, a leading B2B fabric and garmenting platform, has announced a strategic push to strengthen its woven fabric garmenting capabilities for global fashion businesses ahead of the Spring/Summer 2026 fashion cycle. The initiative focuses on supporting international fashion brands with fabric-first garment manufacturing, tailored for summer collections such as dresses, beachwear, and resortwear.

To capture growing global demand, Fabriclore is prioritizing key markets including Israel, Egypt, Australia, New Zealand, and Europe. These regions are showing strong early planning activity for Spring/Summer 2026, especially in lightweight, breathable fabrics suited for warm climates.

Fabriclore’s woven fabric garmenting program combines premium fabric sourcing with end-to-end garment manufacturing. Brands can source and produce garments using fabrics such as Cotton, Linen, Viscose, Lenzing, Liva, Rayon, Modal, and sustainable blends—ideal for summer-focused collections. The company offers services including fabric selection, sampling, pattern development, cutting, stitching, finishing, quality control, and bulk production under one integrated system.

“With brands already planning their Spring/Summer 2026 lines, we are aligning our global strategy to support early sourcing and manufacturing needs,” said Anupam Arya from Fabriclore. “Our fabric-first garmenting model allows brands to maintain consistency in quality, design intent, and delivery timelines, especially for woven summer garments.”

The company is also strengthening its marketing to better connect with global buyers searching for woven fabric garmenting solutions, summer dress fabrics, beachwear materials, and resortwear manufacturing partners, while expanding its marketing efforts with a dedicated team of fashion consultants to deliver high-quality, personalized sourcing support.

Fabriclore supports flexible MOQs, private labeling, custom sizing, and scalable production, making it suitable for both emerging designers and established fashion brands. With export-ready standards, skilled production teams, and transparent sourcing, Fabriclore aims to become a preferred partner for brands preparing their Spring/Summer 2026 collections.

Fabriclore is a B2B platform specializing in fabric sourcing and garment manufacturing. The company provides a fabric-first approach to garmenting, offering high-quality woven and knitted fabrics along with complete apparel production services for global fashion brands and apparel businesses.

