Perdata Inc new book: Dying for Friendship and Community: Two old friends attack loneliness

Johan Wikman and Pete ODell, cofounders of perdata.ai and 38 year friends take an in depth look at friendship, community and how to restore civic engagement.

A compelling discourse on friendships as the connective tissue for wellbeing and fulfillment in life.” — Fred Pursell, Adj Prof University of Washington

ALEXANDRIA, VA, UNITED STATES, February 18, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- In the urgent advisory “Our Epidemic of Loneliness and Isolation,” US Surgeon General Vivek Murthy outlined how loneliness of all kinds impacts public health and national prosperity. The downward trend in face to face connection is impacting millions.In a new book, Dying for Friendship and Community : Two old friends attack loneliness, coauthors Peter O’Dell and Johan Wikman offer a wealth of actionable ideas about friendship, community, loneliness and our increasingly torn social fabric. The authors are technologists, but the ideas and suggestions they offer are all about live human-to-human connections generated through thoughtful attitudes and planned actions. The authors are 38 years friends, so have a long history to base their observations around.The title is available on Amazon in Kindle, softcover and hardcover versions.“A compelling discourse on friendships as the connective tissue for wellbeing and fulfillment in life. Not just an insightful read, the book delivers a how-to guide with actionable suggestions on enriching life and what you leave behind through the value of friendships.”– Fred Pursell. Adj. Prof. University of Washington“This book is not about awareness. Most people already know loneliness is a problem. It’s about practice. Friendship is not an idea or a mindset shift; it grows through action, repetition, and showing up even when it feels awkward or inconvenient,” said Wikman. “We have to treat connection like something we actively build, not something we wait for.”"The world has become a less friendly place, partly because everyone is spending too much time with their electronic devices. It will take a person-to-person revival to stem the incoming tide of social disconnection and polarization," said O’Dell. "We discuss in depth how real friendships and strong communities help people obtain longer, healthier lives, and we offer dozens of specific strategies and tactics for both individuals and organizations."ABOUT THE AUTHORSPete and Johan have been friends for over 38 years. They founded Perdata.ai in late 2024 using David Brooks’ “Second Mountain” philosophy, looking to make the world a little better, by creating a platform focused on facilitating real-world, face-to-face connections.PETE O’DELLIs a technologist, veteran, 4 time author and aspiring futurist. He had a broad corporate and startup career spanning 45 years and is now climbing his second mountain to make the world a friendlier and less lonely place. He is an avid fly fisherman, traveler, pickle-baller and runner.JOHAN WIKMANIs a technologist, entrepreneur and community builder who has spent decades studying how people connect. As a longtime CTO and founder, his recent work has focused on the human cost of disconnection. He brings a practical, lived understanding of loneliness, informed by leading teams and paying attention to where connection quietly breaks down in everyday settings.ABOUT PERDATA.AI AND CONEXUSBy combining AI with an unwavering commitment to privacy and trust, Perdata.ai is creating tools that enhance well-being, foster authentic relationships, and empower individuals in new ways.Perdata.ai’s Conexus technology helps connect people in communities and at events through shared interests and experiences, resulting in real-life opportunities for individuals to meet someone they already know they have things in common with. Conexus is organizationally driven – no ads, no bots, no privacy invasions. Organizers can host events for up to 100 people for free at getconexus.com.

CONEXUS origin story

