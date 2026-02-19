CONVERGENCE GAMES SHOWCASES OVER 30 OF THE HOTTEST AA AND INDIE TITLES COMING TO CONSOLE AND PC IN 2026

Relive the Action with Every Trailer from the Two-Hour Livestream Hosted by Dodger & Jesse Cox

BRISTOL, BRISTOL, UNITED KINGDOM, February 19, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Fourth Floor is proud to share tonight’s Convergence Games Showcase video links following another successful event. Hosted by Dodger and Jesse Cox, in partnership with IGN, the event debuted over 30 highly anticipated AA and Indie games for 2026, including first gameplay reveals, world premieres, and exclusive content from Curve Games, Gambit Digital, and Playside.The Convergence Games Showcase featured:A Fighter's Nova Mindara! (Gambit Digital) - https://youtu.be/ziqI2wRsoAI A Storied Life Tabitha (Secret Mode) - https://youtu.be/JilsHUFLeTw Altered Alma (Critical Reflex) - https://youtu.be/MvugPjUD0sU Aphelion (DON'T NOD) - https://youtu.be/7KLhyT27Atg Battlestar Galactica Scattered Hopes (Dotemu) - https://youtu.be/q3Td7OxrSL4 Bonnie Bear Saves Frogtime (offbrand games) - https://youtu.be/X6Q9VKVl9ZQ Burden Street Station (Critical Reflex) - https://youtu.be/n5wMLOj_er4 DenshAttack! (Fireshine Games) - https://youtu.be/e_4AT_Uwd8s Drowned Lake (Critical Reflex) - https://youtu.be/xT9Cs8gryro Echoes of Mora (Dan Sherida)n - https://youtu.be/LN7zJ2JH4Uk Emberville (Cygnus Cross) - https://youtu.be/VdfTnyR_iLo Everything is Crab (Secret Mode) - https://youtu.be/-PKCIuyek-k Far Far West (Fireshine Games) - https://youtu.be/VdQKO7JGV1g Gecko Gods (Super Rare Games) - https://youtu.be/HtvIJXqYs3Q GIMMIKO (Critical Reflex) - https://youtu.be/VzobCL33Pog Grime II (Kwalee) - https://youtu.be/EtJv1SGEF9Q Gunboat God (Fireshine Games) - https://youtu.be/wCdidd8z154 How Many Dudes?* (Butterscotch Shenanigans) - https://youtu.be/BXu08va0fuI ITER-8 (Fireshine Games) - https://youtu.be/Y0NR9u9H_mg Lost Castle 2 (Goldpact.gg) - https://youtu.be/kiAS2nHVYbk Mayak (Nikita Nplus1) - https://youtu.be/ICa4ATdONXE Modulus (Kwalee) - https://youtu.be/qLeUx5HrIkE MOUSE P.I. For Hire (PlaySide) - https://youtu.be/sqhhea7jeCo Multi-game montage (Gambit Digital) - https://youtu.be/A929lhSdmhk Nomori (Enchanted Works) - https://youtu.be/gaRcwqRjP-I NUTMEG! A Nostalgic Deckbuilding Football Manager (Secret Mode) - https://youtu.be/ClsW-FmTMM0 Please, Watch The Artwork (Thomas Waterzooi) - https://youtu.be/Nw9iT7N7YLc Prime Monster (Cavalier Game Studios) - https://youtu.be/-4xP2egcNMA Rhell Warped Worlds & Troubled Times (Yogscast Games) - https://youtu.be/YzeYRxTfGuw Rune Dice* (Kwalee) - https://youtu.be/q0BpZzfSs2E snacktorio (TNgineers) - https://youtu.be/GV3lqmY8fQE Teeto (Super Rare Games) - https://youtu.be/p8f1LztbzV8 Townseek (Super Rare Games) - https://youtu.be/CAhRZYS-XsY Turnbound (Gambit Digital) - https://youtu.be/G2WmzJpmpg8 Wax Heads (Curve Games) - https://youtu.be/ZRa5NDxZxnc “We’ve kicked off 2026 with an absolute barnstormer of a show. Each year, Convergence continues to grow and has established itself as the go-to showcase for indie game discovery. With a mix of trailers, gameplay, and surprise appearances from some of the world’s most-loved gaming creators, the format continues to deliver real value to smaller publishers and indie studios and to bring communities together to celebrate this beloved sector. Convergence is 100% focused on the overall indie community, and we look forward to taking things to the next level later this year,” said Rich Keith, CEO of Fourth Floor.Stay connected by signing up for the Convergence Substack or following us on TikTok and Bluesky for updates.*Previously released trailer. Live gameplay will feature as part of the showcase.ABOUT FOURTH FLOOREstablished in 2017, Fourth Floor is a global games marketing services business. The firm specialises in helping brands reach gaming communities and players by creating campaigns that engage audiences and build emotional connections. Services include influencer marketing, campaign strategy and insight, advocacy programs, event management, merchandising solutions and creative video production supplied by the award-winning in-house studio Explosive Alan Productions — all driven by its proprietary Insight Engine technology. Fourth Floor’s clients include AAA publishers like Activision-Blizzard, EA and Square-Enix; indie champions such as Curve Games, Secret Mode and Yogscast Games, and tech providers including Nvidia.

