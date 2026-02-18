Palmetto Moon Announces Grand Opening Celebration at River Ridge in Lynchburg on March 28

We’re thrilled to bring the brands, experiences, and sense of community we’re known for to Lynchburg, and this is just the beginning. Virginia has been a longtime goal for our brand.” — Kelsi Gannon, Brand Marketing Manager

LYNCHBURG, VA, UNITED STATES, February 18, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The countdown is officially on as Palmetto Moon prepares to open its first-ever Virginia location with a Grand Opening Celebration on Saturday, March 28, at River Ridge (3405 Candlers Mountain Rd., Lynchburg, VA 24502). Doors will open at 10 a.m., welcoming the Lynchburg community to experience the Southern lifestyle retailer’s signature mix of brands, gifts, and everyday favorites.This milestone marks Palmetto Moon’s debut in Virginia and its ninth state overall, expanding the brand’s presence across the Southeast. Known for its warm hospitality and carefully curated assortment, Palmetto Moon offers a one-stop shopping experience for the whole family, featuring apparel, footwear, drinkware, gifts, collegiate gear, accessories, and more.The Grand Opening Celebration will be an all-day event designed to welcome Virginia shoppers in true Palmetto Moon fashion. Guests can expect exclusive Grand Opening offers throughout the store, along with a full day of giveaways and prizes. The first 200 shoppers who make a qualifying $50 purchase will receive a custom YETI 20 oz. tumbler, and shoppers will have the opportunity to spin to win prizes every 30 minutes. Hourly grand prize drawings will include premium favorites such as the YETI Tundra Haul cooler. From 3 to 5 p.m., the celebration continues with free sweet treats, additional giveaways, and a special in-store activation with Local Boy Outfitters.Guests are encouraged to RSVP and stay up to date on all Grand Opening details by visiting the official Facebook Event Page , where Palmetto Moon will share updates, reminders, and event highlights leading up to opening day.“Opening our first Virginia store is a huge milestone,” said Kelsi Gannon, Brand Marketing Manager at Palmetto Moon. "We’re thrilled to bring the brands, experiences, and sense of community we’re known for to Lynchburg, and this is just the beginning. Virginia has been a longtime goal for our brand, and we’re excited about the opportunities ahead as we continue to expand here.”Inside, shoppers will discover a bright and welcoming store filled with favorite Southern and lifestyle brands like YETI, Simply Southern, Local Boy, Burlebo, FP Movement, Rainbow Sandals, and Chubbies. The Lynchburg store will also feature collegiate apparel for Virginia Tech, University of Virginia, and Liberty University, along with Palmetto Moon’s popular 2-for-$30 graphic tees, locally inspired gifts, and seasonal home décor.Founded in Charleston, South Carolina, in 2002, Palmetto Moon has grown from a single kiosk into a beloved Southern lifestyle retailer with locations across South Carolina, North Carolina, Georgia, Florida, Tennessee, Alabama, Kentucky, Mississippi, and now Virginia. The brand is known for its community-focused approach, friendly service, and products that celebrate Southern pride and everyday adventure.Palmetto Moon is currently hiring for part-time and full-time positions at the Lynchburg location and is seeking enthusiastic team members who are passionate about customer service, community connection, and Southern hospitality. To apply, visit: www.palmettomoononline.com/pages/join-our-crew

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.