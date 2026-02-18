Christine Dufour’s ‘Desolate Harvest’ Explores Resilience Amid Wartime Conflict

Historical Fiction Unveils a Gripping Saga of Family, Faith, and Survival in 18th Century Acadia

NH, UNITED STATES, February 18, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Christine Dufour invites readers into the world of “Desolate Harvest,” her masterful novel and the first installment in an epic series chronicling the Acadian Diaspora. Set against the backdrop of one of the most devastating mass deportations in modern history, this historical fiction offers a stirring tale of resilience, family bonds, and the harrowing choices forced upon ordinary people during extraordinary times.Set in Eastern Canada during the spring and summer of 1755, the novel conveys readers into a rich historical environment as the British fleet closes in on Fort Beauséjour, the French stronghold guarding a key border between British Nova Scotia and French Canada. At the heart of the conflict are the Acadians, French-speaking Catholic settlers in both regions, whose lives are upended as tensions between European superpowers erupt. Through the intertwined stories of Bénédict Doucet in French Canada, and Josette Thibodeau in British territory, Dufour illuminates the emotional toll of war on individuals and communities.Bénédict, eager for adventure, rushes to defend Beauséjour, only to find himself in league with the resistance after the fort’s fall. Meanwhile, Josette, his intended bride, faces her own battles in occupied Nova Scotia. Left to fend for her younger siblings as the men around her are arrested by the British, she must rely on her wits, her faith, and the guidance of her eccentric Tante Philomène to survive the military occupation and the looming threat of deportation.Drawing from her own extensive research and weaving the actual words of historical actors with richly imagined characters and settings, Christine Dufour brings to life an unforgettable but often neglected era in North American history. Readers will be captivated by the profound emotional ties between characters, the dramatic wartime conflict, and the strength of the human spirit in the face of unimaginable adversity.This powerful story of courage, love, and unyielding hope in the face of cultural upheaval sets the stage for future installments as Dufour continues this evocative saga of the Acadian Diaspora.“Desolate Harvest” (ISBN: 9781968485818) can be purchased through retailers worldwide, including Amazon and Barnes & Noble. The hardcover retails for $30.00, and the ebook retails for $6.99. Review copies and interviews with the author are available upon request.From the Back Cover:“Desolate Harvest” is a story of family and faith, and of the struggle to preserve a cherished way of life, just as the balance of power in the New World is about to undergo a sea change. In prose that ranges from the lyrical to the stark, it tells of a people who inhabit a land divided by foreign powers—a fertile, coveted, strategically situated land called Acadie.It is a story of hope in the face of one of the most heinous mass deportations in modern times.Spring, 1755. Eastern Canada. The British fleet is massing for an attack on Fort Beauséjour, the French stronghold on the border between British Nova Scotia and French Canada. Travel between the territories is punishable by death. In Nova Scotia, Josette Thibodeau is delighted when her beloved, Bénédict Doucet, defies the ban in order to finalize their marriage contract. Yet, just as their families sit down with the notary, the British fleet is sighted, bound for Beauséjour.Bénédict and his father must flee back to the French side without concluding the formalities. At home, Bénédict rushes to help defend Beauséjour, and finds himself embroiled in a far different adventure than he anticipated. Meanwhile, Josette struggles to hold onto hope as, a few at a time, her menfolk disappear into enemy hands, leaving the women of her habitation defenseless under military occupation. Guided by her eccentric Tante Philomène, she must learn to navigate a frightening new landscape.“Desolate Harvest” is the first in a series of novels about the Acadian Diaspora.About the Author:Christine Dufour learned of her Acadian and Québecois heritage from her father’s stories of growing up in a Francophone community in Northern Maine. She remained fascinated with the history of Acadie and its people over the years, and has visited the Maritimes many times, for research and for the pleasure of being there. She lives and works in the foothills of Northern California.

