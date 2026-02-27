Tomb Slayer Unveils ‘Radiance: A Modern Hymns Project’ — A Bold, Fresh Take on Timeless Worship

Featuring powerhouse vocalists and legendary gospel group Take 6, Tomb Slayer’s debut album blends sacred lyricism with modern soundscapes.

ORLANDO, FL, UNITED STATES, February 27, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Tomb Slayer, an interfaith Christian media company, announces its debut album, “Radiance: A Modern Hymns Project,” available March 13 on all major streaming platforms.The eight-track project spotlights eight powerful artists and the most awarded a cappella group in history, Take 6. The album’s featured song, “It Is Well” is performed by Take 6, David Phelps—a Grammy-nominated artist known for his work with the Gaither Vocal Band—and Ashling Cole—an experienced performer who has worked with Prince, Carlos Santana, Marcus Miller, Bootsy Collins and more.“Radiance” was produced by Tomb Slayer in partnership with Khristian Dentley—founder and CEO of Dentleyboy Production House and member of Take 6. The album reimagines classic hymns for modern audiences while preserving their spiritual depth. It offers fresh arrangements and contemporary rhythms that connect with today’s listeners without losing the reverence at the heart of each song.“We wanted to create a new musical vehicle for hymns that have inspired generations, helping listeners encounter the words of God in a fresh way,” said Carmen Moscrip, Tomb Slayer Founder and President. “Hymns are foundational pillars of faith, and through ‘Radiance,’ we hope to keep their beauty alive, vibrant and relevant to a new generation.”“Producing this album was a joy,” Dentley said. “We hand-picked the best talent in musicians, arrangers, singers and engineers to build this work in excellence. Taking familiar songs and reimagining them in fresh ways was incredibly satisfying. To re-awaken these foundational truths through music for a generation largely unfamiliar with them is extraordinary to be part of.”Two songs from the album, “Brightly Beams” and “Wake Up!,” were previously released as singles, earning early attention from gospel and worship audiences. The featured artists on “Radiance” were carefully chosen to match the personality and emotional weight of each hymn. Take 6 lends its uniquely distinct harmonic signature to “It Is Well,” adding a level of reverence and musical mastery that only they can bring. Phelps adds vocal weight and depth, while Cole’s dynamic voice elevates the track into a cinematic experience.Other standout performances include:Antonio McLendon — “The Lord’s Prayer”Vaughn Thompson Jr. — “Who’s On The Lord’s Side?”Jameil Walls — “Christ the Lord is Risen Today” and “Brightly Beams”Devin Leigh — “Amazing Grace (My Soul Should Always Sing)”Jackie Isham — “Onward Christian Soldiers”Mamie — “Wake Up!”“Tomb Slayer is really onto something special with this ‘Radiance’ modern hymns project,” Cole said. “The moment we stepped into the studio, there was clarity and cohesion. Khristian’s leadership and musical sensitivity allowed the message of ‘It Is Well’ to come alive in a powerful way, reminding us that whether God carries you through the valley or lifts you to the mountaintop, it is truly ‘well with my soul.’”“Every day the world’s ‘noise' tries to steal your joy and peace,” Take 6 member Alvin Chea said. “If we’re not careful, we may forget that the quiet and simple songs often hold the deepest truths. Enjoy these harmonies and remember that 'It Is Well.’”“Radiance: A Modern Hymns Project” releases March 13 on all major streaming platforms. Follow Tomb Slayer on Instagram, Facebook and YouTube for behind-the-scenes content, artist features and upcoming lyric and music videos.About Tomb SlayerTomb Slayer is a movement blending faith, creativity and purpose. It offers commercial-free online Christian radio, “The Good Stuff” podcasts, new music and faith-based content 24/7 at TombSlayer.com and on the App Store and Google Play

