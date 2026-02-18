Whitman Advisory Announces Interim CFO Services to Support Businesses During Leadership Transitions

Philip J. Whitman, CEO & President Delivering Results: Our Streamlined Process

Whitman Advisory LLC launches Interim CFO Services, providing expert financial leadership during transitions, growth, or crises within two weeks.

This new Interim CFO service further enhances our ability to support our CPA firm clients while helping them to better serve their own clients.” — Philip J. Whitman, CEO and President

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, February 18, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Whitman Advisory LLC today announced the launch of its Interim CFO Services , a strategic offering designed to support businesses facing leadership transitions, rapid growth, or financial crises. By deploying seasoned financial executives from its extensive talent network, the firm places qualified Interim CFOs within organizations in as little as two weeks, ensuring operational continuity and expert guidance during critical periods.This new service addresses an immediate need for hands-on financial leadership capable of navigating complex challenges. If a company is experiencing executive turnover, preparing for a merger, or requires urgent crisis management, Whitman provides tailored expertise that stabilizes operations. These Interim CFOs step in to manage vital functions ranging from cash flow optimization and ERP implementation oversight to board and investor reporting.The offering is built on flexibility and speed, allowing businesses to maintain momentum while searching for a permanent replacement or executing a specific financial strategy. “This new Interim CFO service further enhances our ability to support our CPA firm clients while helping them to better serve their own clients," said Philip J. Whitman, CEO and President.“With an extensive industry experience, our Interim CFOs quickly understand the sector’s unique financial challenges and opportunities, delivering meaningful impact from day one,” said Pete Caltabiano, Managing Director of Fractional and Interim CFO Services. “The firm’s efficient process is designed for both speed and accuracy, ensuring the execution of a plan that achieves tangible results.”Whitman Advisory offers adaptable engagement models to suit evolving business needs. Options range from short-term assignments to long-term placements, providing either full-time interim or part-time fractional support. This approach ensures that organizations secure the precise level of financial leadership required to build sustainable growth.For more information on these services, visit: https://whitmanadvisory.com/services/interim-cfo-services/ About Whitman Advisory LLCWhitman Advisory LLP is an innovative professional services advisory firm providing clients with tailored strategies for M&A, succession planning, operational support, and talent solutions. Our multidisciplinary team serves CPA firms, private equity firms, and privately held businesses with a people-first, client-centric approach focused on helping them achieve their goals and create lasting impact. To learn more, visit our website at www.whitmanadvisory.com

