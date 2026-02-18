Brilliant Cities Launches National Expansion With Spring 2026 Brilliant Philadelphia Opening

Neighborhood-powered model establishes family-focused hub in the East Oak Lane community to advance school readiness for children and families

PHILADELPHIA, PA, UNITED STATES, February 18, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Brilliant Cities, a nonprofit dedicated to ensuring families and children have the resources they need to be school-ready, healthy and supported, announced today the opening of its first neighborhood-powered community hub outside Michigan. Brilliant Philadelphia will begin programming in the East Oak Lane neighborhood at 6830 Old York Rd., Philadelphia. Kellie Brown has been named Executive Director.Following an invitation from local leaders and partners, Brilliant Cities is bringing its “with, for, and by” approach to the new East Oak Lane Hub, which serves about 250 families annually. Programming will focus on early learning, family support, health and wellness and community-building. Families can expect literacy-based playgroups, early learning activities, caregiver workshops and connections to maternal and family wellness resources, alongside community-led programs shaped by neighborhood priorities.“Brilliant Cities is honored to expand beyond Michigan and into Philadelphia, working with a strong network of local partners to ensure children and families have the resources they need to thrive,” said Cindy Eggleton, co-founder and CEO of Brilliant Cities. “Our approach is built with and shaped by families and neighborhoods, because zip codes should not determine a child’s future. Philadelphia reflects the kind of leadership and collaboration that makes this work possible.”Brilliant Philadelphia’s Executive Director, Kellie Brown, most recently served as a Senior Program officer for the Children and Families Program at the William Penn Foundation. Kellie brings more than 20 years of experience in the nonprofit sector, including overseeing a multicenter nonprofit child care program in Montgomery County, Pa., as a Regional Director. Her professional background also includes social service and clinical mental health roles within agencies serving children, youth and families in Philadelphia and surrounding counties. Kellie holds a master’s degree in clinical and counseling psychology, with a focus on trauma studies, from Chestnut Hill College. She earned a bachelor’s degree in human development and early childhood studies from Howard University.“I’ve always believed that it truly takes a village to raise strong children, a belief shaped by my upbringing and my commitment to a career that supports Philadelphia’s youngest children and their families. As the Executive Director for Brilliant Philadelphia, I’m honored to be joining the team to lead expansion into my hometown! I have had the opportunity to see, firsthand, the impact of Brilliant Cities’ deep accountability to communities and families closest to the work. This next chapter signals an opportunity to dream big for the future of Philadelphia’s children, while staying grounded in active listening, culturally affirming practice, and respect for lived experience.”Located on the second and third floors of Lovie Lee’s Stars of Tomorrow, an established early childhood center with deep roots in the neighborhood, the East Oak Lane Hub includes a total of 1,884 square feet of space that will build on the site’s longstanding role as a community gathering place.Philadelphia is a city with clear needs and strong community leadership. Approximately one in three children in Philadelphia lives below the poverty line, one of the highest child poverty rates among major U.S. cities, with some neighborhoods experiencing rates as high as 45 to 55 percent. Access to early learning is also disproportionate, with only 35 percent of 3- to 4-year-olds enrolled in high-quality programs. By third grade, just 33 percent of students read on grade level. *Since beginning conversations in Philadelphia in late 2022, Brilliant Cities has connected with nearly 50 organizations and six neighborhoods. Local partners involved in shaping programming include Children First PA, ParentChild+, Maternity Care Coalition, Community Council Health Systems, First Up, and Learn Empower Grow Consulting Group. Civic partners such as the City of Philadelphia Office of Children and Families and Councilmember Anthony Phillips’ office have helped align early work and community connections.To welcome families, neighbors and community partners, an official grand opening of the East Oak Lane Hub is planned for the spring, featuring a block-party-style celebration complete with meals, music, storytelling and other activities. Details will be announced in the months ahead.To learn more about Brilliant Cities, visit brilliantcities.org.*Sources and additional reading: Achieve Now, Accelerate Health Equity, Children First, Economy League, Pew.org, Public Health Post, The Promise, Chalkbeat.org

