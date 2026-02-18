Advanced Dallas Hospital & Clinics Announces the Opening of the Advanced Dialysis Institute.

Neghae Mawla, MD, FASDIN

ACCESS TO COMPREHENSIVE DIALYSIS CARE.

DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, February 18, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- ACCESS TO COMPREHENSIVE DIALYSIS CARE. Advanced Dallas Hospital & Clinics proudly announces the launch of the Advanced Dialysis Institute — a new specialty center to deliver comprehensive, fully integrated dialysis access care — establishing a new model for coordinated care for dialysis patients across the North Texas region.Advanced Dallas Hospital & Clinics brings Neghae Mawla, MD, FASDIN to lead the institute with a focused mission: to provide comprehensive dialysis access care, where interventional specialists and surgeons collaborate to deliver patient-centered care acrossthe access continuum.Under Dr. Mawla’s leadership, the Advanced Dialysis Institute will provide the full scope of dialysis access services, including hemodialysis access and peritoneal dialysis catheter placements and ongoing maintenance through both open surgical and percutaneous techniques. The program will also specialize in complex access cases, using hybrid approaches that integrate open and endovascular techniques to salvage failing accesses and manage challenging anatomy.“Dialysis access care is often, but should not be, fragmented,” says Dr. Mawla. “By aligning interventional and surgical expertise within one coordinated program, we can deliver access to comprehensive dialysis care, reduce catheter dependence and significantly improve continuity for our patients on dialysis.”With over two decades of experience dedicated to dialysis access management, Dr. Mawla is a board-certified nephrologist with subspecialty certification in interventional nephrology. He is internationally recognized for his work in dialysis access care, physician education, clinical research and has served on numerous national scientific committees.The addition of Dr. Mawla reflects Advanced Dallas Hospital & Clinics’ continued investment in specialized, high-impact services that address the most complex needs of the dialysis population. With this initiative, the Advanced Dialysis Institute is positioned to become a regional destination for access to comprehensive dialysis care, delivering advanced, coordinated, and future-focused solutions.______________For more information about the Advanced Dialysis Institute or to schedule an appointment, please contact Advanced Dallas Hospital & Clinics through their website at www.adhealthcare.com Direct Link https://adhealthcare.com/adi/ Direct Line: (945)234-7600

