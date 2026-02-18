Busy Bee Pest Solutions Opens Mesa Office, Expanding Rapid-Response Bee Removal Across Arizona’s East Valley

Busy Bee Pest Solutions, Arizona’s leading humane bee removal and pest control provider, expands operations with a new Mesa office. Busy Bee Pest Solutions technicians prepare for rapid-response bee removal services following the company’s Mesa, Arizona expansion.

MESA, AZ, UNITED STATES, February 18, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Busy Bee Pest Solutions, one of Arizona’s fastest-growing bee removal and pest control companies, has officially opened a new service office in Mesa, Arizona — marking a major expansion into the rapidly growing East Valley region.The new Mesa location strengthens the company’s ability to deliver same-day emergency bee removal, live hive relocation, and rodent control services to residential and commercial customers throughout Mesa, Gilbert, Chandler, Tempe, and Queen Creek.The expansion reflects surging demand across the East Valley for professional bee removal — particularly as Arizona continues to experience elevated activity from Africanized honey bees, which require specialized handling and rapid response for public safety.STRATEGIC EXPANSION TO MEET REGIONAL DEMANDFounded in Phoenix, Busy Bee Pest Solutions has built its reputation on rapid response times, humane bee removal practices, and long-term structural remediation solutions.By establishing a physical presence in Mesa, the company can now position technicians, service vehicles, and removal equipment closer to East Valley customers — reducing response times during peak bee swarm and hive formation seasons.“Opening our Mesa office allows us to serve the East Valley with the speed and professionalism our brand is known for,” said Evan Henderson, Sales Manager of Busy Bee Pest Solutions. “When customers are dealing with aggressive bee activity, time matters. This expansion ensures we can respond faster and more efficiently than ever before.”SPECIALIZED FOCUS ON HUMANE BEE REMOVALBusy Bee Pest Solutions is widely recognized for its emphasis on live bee removal and relocation.Core bee services include:- Live swarm capture and relocation- Structural hive removal- Honeycomb extraction- Wall, roof, and attic cut-outs- Tree hive removal- Preventative structural sealingWhen eradication is required due to safety risks, technicians perform full hive removal and pheromone mitigation to reduce the likelihood of reinfestation.All structural removals are backed by the company’s 5-Year Repair and Re-Infestation Guarantee.SUPPORTING COMMERCIAL & PUBLIC-SECTOR CLIENTSThe Mesa expansion also positions Busy Bee to better serve commercial facilities experiencing bee activity around:- Restaurants and outdoor dining areas- Resorts and hospitality properties- Warehouses and distribution centers- Manufacturing facilities- HOA communities- Construction SitesIn addition to removal services, the company deploys proactive bee management and foraging suppression strategies designed to reduce bee presence in high-traffic environments.EXPANDED RODENT CONTROL SERVICESBeyond bee removal, the Mesa office supports Busy Bee’s full-service rodent control division — addressing roof rats, mice, and attic infestations common throughout the East Valley.Services include trapping, exclusion repairs, attic sanitation, and long-term monitoring programs tailored to both residential and commercial properties.RAPID GROWTH ACROSS THE PHOENIX METRO AREABusy Bee Pest Solutions has experienced significant growth across Greater Phoenix, driven by strong digital visibility, customer referrals, and a service model centered on speed, transparency, and professionalism.The company has earned more than 1,200 five-star reviews and maintains 24/7 live phone support for emergency pest situations.The Mesa office represents the company’s latest step in a broader regional expansion strategy designed to increase service coverage across Arizona.ABOUT BUSY BEE PEST SOLUTIONSBusy Bee Pest Solutions is an Arizona-based pest control company specializing in humane bee removal, live relocation, honeycomb removal, and rodent control. The company serves residential and commercial clients throughout the Phoenix metropolitan area with a focus on rapid response, ethical removal practices, and long-term prevention solutions.Service Areas: Phoenix, Mesa, Scottsdale, Gilbert, Chandler, Tempe & Surrounding Communities

