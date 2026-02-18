Author Capital Partners Acquires Countryside Property Maintenance, a Leading Parking Area Maintenance Company

AuthorCap partners with founder Brian Carney to enhance service capabilities and position the company for strong organic growth across its core markets

Countryside has built an outstanding reputation with its customers, and we are excited to partner with the team to accelerate the Company’s next phase of growth.” — Duane Jackson, Managing Partner of Author Capital

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, February 18, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Author Capital Partners (“Author Capital” or “AuthorCap”), a Chicago-based principal investment firm, today announced the acquisition of Countryside Property Maintenance (“Countryside” or the “Company”), a leading provider of commercial parking area maintenance services in the Southeast U.S., including parking lot sweeping, porter services, pressure washing, asphalt and property repair, parking lot striping, and other essential services.Founded and led by President Brian Carney, and headquartered outside of Tampa, Florida, Countryside has a strong reputation for delivering high-quality dependable service, serving many of the nation’s largest and most recognizable retailers and other mixed use shopping centers. The Company is recognized for its customer-first approach, operational reliability, and long-tenured customer relationships.Through its partnership with Countryside’s leadership team, AuthorCap plans to support the Company’s continued investment in its people and core capabilities, while also pursuing strategic acquisitions and other growth opportunities across Florida and the greater Southeast region.“Parking area maintenance and commercial facility services represent a highly fragmented market with strong recurring revenue characteristics and meaningful opportunities for operational excellence and strategic expansion,” said Duane Jackson, Managing Partner of Author Capital. “Countryside has built an outstanding reputation with its customers, and we are excited to partner with the team to accelerate the Company’s next phase of growth.”Brian Carney, President of Countryside, commented, “This partnership with Author Capital marks an exciting new chapter for Countryside. AuthorCap’s experience scaling founder-led businesses positions us to expand our footprint and enhance the services we provide to our clients while upholding our strong reputation for dependability.”Croke Fairchild Duarte & Beres LLC and Chico & Nunes, PC served as legal advisors to Author Capital.About Author Capital PartnersAuthor Capital Partners, a Chicago-based principal investment firm, invests in companies operating across and at the intersections of business, financial, and health care services. The firm partners with highly entrepreneurial owners and management teams to enable its growth platforms to realize their full potential. The firm draws on its global relationships, operational experience, and rigorous diligence process to source, underwrite, and manage investments. For more information, please visit authorcapital.com.About Countryside Property MaintenanceCountryside Property Maintenance takes pride in serving its customers with a hands-on approach. The Company is one of the largest and most dependable commercial parking area maintenance providers in the Southeast U.S. Countryside is a full-service provider with services ranging from parking area power sweeping, pressure washing, porter services, pothole and asphalt repair, sealing, striping, traffic signage, and other commercial property maintenance solutions. Countryside’s professional field team and support staff are committed to understanding customer needs and delivering cost-effective solutions that help clients preserve and protect their assets while improving safety and enhancing curb appeal.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.