Families Unite June 13 for Walk for Lives 2026 — Largest Grassroots Response to the Fentanyl Crisis Grows Nationwide

Birthed by parents in 2025, communities nationwide unite again for fentanyl prevention, culminating in a national gathering in Washington, D.C.

A crisis this massive demands a massive response. Parents are rising up nationwide, with one voice, one purpose, on one day, and saying "enough."” — Paul Martin

WASHINGTON, DC, DC, UNITED STATES, February 18, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- On Saturday, June 13, bereaved family members and community leaders will once again lead Walk for Lives events in cities across the United States, convened by United Against Fentanyl (UAF). The 2026 Walk for Lives builds on last year’s historic inaugural campaign, which organizers describe as the largest national grassroots effort to confront the fentanyl crisis.In 2025, bereaved families led Walk for Lives events in 46 cities across 25 states, drawing thousands of participants and generating hundreds of media mentions and television coverage on ABC, FOX, NBC, and others. The campaign produced tens of millions of digital impressions and engaged more than 50 elected officials from federal, state, and local government, alongside representatives of the DEA, law enforcement, and public health agencies. Over 250 local nonprofits partnered in the effort, helping embed fentanyl awareness and prevention into communities nationwide.Walk for Lives 2026 will again mobilize families and allies in cities nationwide on June 13, and, for the first time, will include a National Walk for Lives on the National Mall in Washington, D.C., on Saturday, September 26. Organizers say the national gathering in the nation’s capital will amplify families’ voices, highlight community-led solutions, and underscore the urgency of coordinated action on fentanyl at every level of government.“In 2023, I attended Lost Voices of Fentanyl and saw the despair of grieving families. I knew I had to act — that day, United Against Fentanyl was born,” said Paul Martin, founder and CEO. “A crisis this massive demands a massive response. Parents are rising up nationwide, mobilizing their communities with one shared voice. I’ve moved from Southern California to Washington, D.C., to lead our headquarters and ensure this movement reaches every community and touches the hearts and minds of decision makers.”For many local organizers, Walk for Lives has been a transformative experience. Cynthia Hussein of Salt Lake City, who lost her son Cody to fentanyl and had never led any kind of event before, said, “I’ve told everyone that the Walk For Lives is the greatest achievement I have ever done in my life, and it was fantastic. Besides having my sons that is.”Walk for Lives was created by families who lost loved ones to illicit fentanyl and who wanted to be part of the solution in their own communities. The events are designed not only to honor those who have died, but to catalyze a unified, local response.Each Walk for Lives event partners with elected officials, law enforcement, public health and addiction experts, schools, community health centers, faith leaders, and local media to expand access to education, prevention tools, and support resources. Organizers emphasize that fentanyl remains the leading driver of overdose fatalities in the United States for people under 50, and that community-level action is essential to saving lives.For more information about Walk for Lives 2026, including city locations, registration, and media opportunities, visit www.walkforlives.org

