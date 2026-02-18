Secretary Naig Invites Applications for Century and Heritage Farm Recognition as Part of Iowa’s America250 Celebrations

Applications for recognition at 2026 Iowa State Fair will be accepted through June 1

DES MOINES, Iowa (Feb. 18, 2026) - As Iowa celebrates the country’s 250th birthday, Iowa Secretary of Agriculture Mike Naig is inviting eligible Iowa farm owners to apply for Century or Heritage Farm recognition as part of the Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship’s (IDALS) Century and Heritage Farm Program. The Program was created by IDALS and the Iowa Farm Bureau Federation to honor families who have owned their farms for 100 years and 150 years, respectively.

This year marks the 50th anniversary of the Century Farm Program, which was created in 1976 as part of the Nation’s Bicentennial Celebration. It is also the 20th anniversary of the Heritage Farm Program, which was launched in 2006. Since their inception, more than 21,000 Century Farms and more than 2,000 Heritage Farms from across the state have been recognized.

Families recognized this year will receive a special America250 seal on their certificate and have their photos taken in front of an America250 backdrop.

“As our nation marks America’s 250th birthday, it’s fitting that we recognize the farm families who have helped write Iowa’s chapter in the American story,” said Secretary Naig. “From the very beginning, food security has been national security. Farmers were among the first defenders of the Republic, and for generations since, farm families have sustained the Republic by feeding and fueling our growing nation. Century and Heritage Farm families represent that enduring commitment to freedom, hard work, and stewardship of the land. I encourage eligible families to apply and join us at the Iowa State Fair as we celebrate their legacy and America250 together.”

To be recognized in 2026, completed applications must be postmarked or received by the Department by June 1, 2026. The ceremonies honoring the 2026 Century and Heritage Farm families will be held on Thursday, Aug. 20, 2026, in the historic Livestock Pavilion at the Iowa State Fair.

“Iowa’s Century and Heritage Farm families have always played an important role driving communities across this great state forward, and Iowa Farm Bureau is honored to help recognize generations of hard-working farm families and the work ethic that defines them,” said Iowa Farm Bureau President Brent Johnson. “This year, as we celebrate the 50th anniversary of the Century and Heritage Farm recognition program, we’re also celebrating America’s 250th birthday. Iowa farm families have been growing America for 250 years and will continue to play an instrumental role in our nation’s prosperity.”

To apply, download and complete the application found on the Department’s website and return it to:

Century and Heritage Farm Program

Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship

Hoover State Office Building

1305 E. Walnut St.

Des Moines, IA 50319

You may also request an application from Kelley Reece, coordinator of the Century and Heritage Farm Program, at 515-281-3645 or kelley.reece@iowaagriculture.gov.

To search for previous Century and Heritage Farm recipients, visit the database on the Department’s website. Photos from past recognition ceremonies are also available on the Department’s Flickr website.